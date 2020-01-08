Upcoming Admissions Deadline for Great Lakes PGDM: 10th January 2020

Great Lakes Institute of Management, one of the premier B-schools of the country with campuses in Chennai and Gurgaon, has upcoming admissions deadline on 10th January, 2020 for its full time Two Year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for academic session 2020 – 22. Admissions are also open for Great Lakes One year full time Post Graduate Program in Management, a fast track MBA program for professionals with work experience.
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for PGDM 2020-22:
- All applicants are required to apply with a valid GMAT/CAT/XAT /CMAT score. Previous years scores are also accepted.
- Fresh Graduates and candidates with less than 24 months of work experience as on April 30th 2020 are ONLY eligible to apply.
- To learn more about the PGDM, click here and to Apply Online, click here.
ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for PGPM 2020-21:
- All applicants are required to appear for GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT before applying. Previous years scores are also accepted.
- A minimum work experience of 24 months by April 30th, 2020.
- To learn more about the PGPM, click here and to Apply Online, click here.
Highlights of Great Lakes Institute of Management
- World Class Faculty: 25+ International visiting faculty from the likes of Kellogg, Stanford, Yale, etc. and 50+ renowned full time faculty offer unparalleled learning and global perspectives.
- Innovative Curriculum: Future oriented business curriculum. Pioneer in introducing Analytics, AI and Machine Learning in MBA specialization.
- Rankings: Great Lakes is ranked 5th by Outlook in Top Private MBA Institutions, 9th by Business India in top Indian B-Schools, 18th overall & 4th among Private B-schools by NIRF under Ministry of HRD (Chennai Campus). The Great Lakes PGPM program has been consistently ranked in the top one year MBA programs in the country (3rd by Outlook).
- Globally Benchmarked: The programs are Accredited by AMBA, UK at both Chennai and Gurgaon campuses. While the PGDM program offered in Chennai campus also has the prestigious global accreditation from National Board of Accreditation (NBA), the PGPM program has the SAQS Accreditation. The institute also has collaborations with Top Global B-Schools like HKUST, Babson, IIT Stuart School of Business to name a few.
- Experiential Learning: Emphasis on experiential learning which helps put into action the concepts learnt in class through Karma-Yoga, the Leadership Experiential Action Program (LEAP), Empirical Studies, insights from distinguished Thought Leaders and student driven initiatives.