Upcoming Admissions Deadline for Great Lakes PGDM: 10th January 2020

Great Lakes Institute of Management, one of the premier B-schools of the country with campuses in Chennai and Gurgaon, has upcoming admissions deadline on 10th January, 2020 for its full time Two Year Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) for academic session 2020 – 22. Admissions are also open for Great Lakes One year full time Post Graduate Program in Management, a fast track MBA program for professionals with work experience.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for PGDM 2020-22:

All applicants are required to apply with a valid GMAT/CAT/XAT /CMAT score. Previous years scores are also accepted.

Fresh Graduates and candidates with less than 24 months of work experience as on April 30 th 2020 are ONLY eligible to apply.

To learn more about the PGDM, click here and to Apply Online, click here.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA for PGPM 2020-21:

All applicants are required to appear for GMAT/CAT/XAT/CMAT before applying. Previous years scores are also accepted.

A minimum work experience of 24 months by April 30 th , 2020.

To learn more about the PGPM, click here and to Apply Online, click here.

Highlights of Great Lakes Institute of Management