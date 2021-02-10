Upcoming Mrs. India one in a Million

Mrs. India one in a Million is the national-level beauty pageant presents by Modazzy and organized by Sunrise Vision Entertainment. It is one of India’s biggest beauty pageant dedicated to married women so that they can enhance their self-image and confidence and able to emphasize their grace, poise, confidence, and originality. It was wrapped up with infinite glamour and happiness on 1st November 2020 in Pullman Delhi.

Mrs. India one in a Million was founded by Dr.Swati Dixit and Mr.Prashant Chaudhary with a vision to celebrate the power of beauty, achievements and accomplishments of married women.

Dr.Swati Dixit is born and bought up in Lucknow, she had done her UG in medical from Delhi, She has been associated with the fashion industry for last 5 years & out of these 2 years were strict learning process and were followed by months of gaining experience last 2 yrs have been a great experience building her 3 brands like Tiska Ms & Mrs India, Mrs India One in a million and Fashion brand by the name of Modazzy and more recently a calendar to showcase new talent in Stylize India. She is aiming to conquer the Indian professional beauty pageant platform to grow on international platforms

Prashant Chaudhary, Tiska Ms & Mrs. India, Mrs. India One in a Million, under the Brand umbrella of Modazzy Fashions and is lead by Founder Mr. Prashant Chaudhary.

He is born and bought up in Delhi. He is a renowned Public figure in Fashion and Beauty Pageantry Industry since 2009, He has been a part of many National and International Fashion and Corporate events, Strategic planner for Corporate houses and has also worked as a Fashion Strategist Consultant to various other Companies. Before launching these 2 Pageants Mr. Chaudhary successfully pursued his Master’s in Sales and Marketing from IMT Ghaziabad and Worked in Banking Sector as a consultant.