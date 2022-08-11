Upgrade your essentials with Infinix’s latest Smart 6 HD; Experience the smartphone with great view and massive battery

Mumbai, August 10, 2022: Planning to switch to a feature-packed smartphone without going tough on your wallet? Infinix – the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group has introduced a promising new addition to its value-driven Smart series, SMART 6 HD, to make that switch exciting. The device makes no compromises on the essential requirements like Big Screen and Big Battery along with big storage to deliver an engaging smartphone experience to the users.

To be available exclusively on Flipkart at a special launch price of INR 6799, SMART 6 HD also features a face unlock feature and several other category-first cutting-edge. The device comes in three exciting colour variants: Aqua Sky, Origin Blue and Force Black.

Biggest screen and display: To ensure a bigger and brighter mobile viewing experience, the all-new SMART 6 HD sports a 6.6” HD+ Drop Notch screen with 500 NITS of brightness. Its cinematic screen with a 90.6% Screen-to-body ratio has a 1500:1 contrast ratio and 99% sRGB colour Gamut, making the images and videos crisp and colourful even under the sun. The colourful viewing experience is backed by a powerful audio experience enabled by the DTS Surround Sound speaker for maximum musical engagement that is pleasing to the senses.

Massive battery promising longevity: Smart 6 HD comes with a 5000 mAh battery powerhouse which is enabled by the Power Marathon Technology that gives up to 102 hours of music, 135 hours of calling, and 26 hours of binge-watching on videos. The technology offers three power-saving strategies: “Power Boost”, “Ultra Power Mode” and “Video Power Engine”. When the battery is down to 5% of its total capacity, users can turn on the Ultra Power Mode via Power Marathon Tech and enjoy 15 additional hours of battery life, which can provide up to 90mins of calling time.

Trendsetting Looks: Inspired by nature’s finest stones, SMART 6 HD is wrapped up in a shiny Aura Waves design that sparkles at every glance. Outlandish yet stylish, it comes in four youthful finishes that will make you stand out from the crowd.

Enormous storage space: The all-new Smart 6 HD comes with 32 GB storage backed by an in-built 2GB LPDDR4X GB RAM and an additional 2GB virtual RAM that can be extended. By enabling the virtual RAM feature, the temporary files are sent to the device-allocated internal storage and the smartphone can keep the most-used apps ready in the background. Users will not have to wait for them to launch and can immediately multitask between the apps.

Powered by Helio A22 Quad Core processor, the smartphone operates on Android 11 (Go Edition) version of OS that launches the apps 20% faster, making it easier for the users to switch between apps without their phone getting bogged down. With an additional 270 MB of free memory, three to four more apps can run in the background. The Go edition also adds up to 900MB of extra free storage space, enough to take up to 300 more selfies and download an entire movie.

Enhanced Security: Smart 6 HD ensures extra privacy with features that are easy to understand and use. The device also comes with a Face Unlock feature for an enhanced security of the phone and data stored in the device.

Camera performance: SMART 6 HD lets users capture memorable moments with its 8MP AI rear camera and dual LED flashlight, enabling a fantastic and more precise presentation of details and a better bokeh effect. This smartphone also sports a 5MP selfie camera with dual LED flash. The selfie camera is also loaded with essential modes like Time-lapse, Portrait Mode, Wide selfie mode and can record full HD video.

Living up to its customer-centric approach, Infinix has developed a robust service centre network with 1186 service centres across 1000+ towns in India. This allows users to enjoy after-sales experiences. Infinix devices come pre-installed with the Carlcare App that empowers the users to locate their nearest service centre and indicates to them the availability of parts at the service centres.