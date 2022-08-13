Upgrade your gadgets @ R CITY’s Mega 4 Days Electronics Sale…

R CITY – Mumbai’s largest iconic shopping and entertainment destination is hosting a grand ‘Electronics Fest’ where shoppers can get up to 50% discount on 16+ premium electronics brands, including Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, OnePlus, Nikon, JBL, HP World, Samsung, Vivo, Maple, Amazon and many others.

This Season, R CITY is leaving no stone unturned to make shopping absolutely rewarding with massive discounts and cashback offers. The Electronics Fest – which will begin on 12th August and will continue till 15th August – will witness the mall offering its customers an opportunity to shop from a wide selection of the best electronic items from prominent brands. Up to 25% Cashback is up for grabs for shoppers who shop for a minimum of ₹ 10,000 from participating brands. Leading banks are offering exclusive discounts to their credit and debit card users which comes as a big delight for the shoppers.

Evolved into a complete recreational and entertainment destination alongside a shopping centre, R CITY houses more than 9 entertainment centres, 250+ global cuisines to choose from, luxurious and magnificent interiors, enticing offers, premium international brands, a 24000+ sq ft courtyard, and much more. Keeping in mind the present pandemic situation, R CITY also maintains best-in-class safety and hygiene standards and adheres to all sanitation protocols assuring its patrons a 100% vaccinated staff; thus, creating a safe shopper’s paradise.

When: From 12th August till 15th August 2022

Time: 11 AM – 9:30 PM

Where: R CITY Mall, LBS Rd, Amrut Nagar, Ghatkopar (W)