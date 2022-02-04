Uplers is providing a perfect Solution for Indian Tech Talent to Work for Global Companies Without the Hassle of Relocating

Mumbai, 4th February 2022: Uplers has launched a new business model, Uplers Talent Solutions (UTS) which bridges the gap between India’s top tech talent and global remote working opportunities.

UTS is a catalyst to every candidate looking out for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work for global projects. They have a well-researched global pay scale, and they ensure that talents get paid according to their skills. They have a predefined pay scale for each role, starting from $1500 and going up to $3600. In INR, it is a package from 13 Lakhs up to 30 Lakhs, almost 1.5x higher than the Indian standard pay scale.

The highlight of this model is the evaluation of talent through a customized vetting process that reviews technical, functional, and communication skills. Currently, only 3.5% of talents are qualifying after successfully clearing all these assessments. After completing assessments, UTS schedules an interview with a global company looking for someone full-time with the same skills and knowledge.

With UTS, talents have a greater than 95% retention rate. They also get various benefits starting from a dedicated talent success coach, long-term and permanent global remote working opportunities, freedom to choose their employer to post-hire support and follow-ups.

“Uplers Talent Solutions is not at all like freelancing or gig platforms which mostly focus on short-term, project-based opportunities and expect freelancers to bid for projects; we know this often becomes a race towards the bottom price. Our objective is to bridge the parity gap between global opportunities and Indian talent,” says Jaymin Bhuptani, CEO of Uplers.

Today they have 200 digital marketing, 250 web development, 150 marketing automation, 75 software development and 125 UI/UX design experts in their talent pool. Their current available and ready to deploy pool has 800+ talents and 100+ talents join their pool every month. In the upcoming time, they are planning to expand this platform to help more and more Indian talents land their dream job abroad.

The Uplers story is one of constant evolution. By 2025, they are aiming to grow their community of tech talent 10 times bigger, reaching at least 5000 and establishing themselves as a leader within the remote talent industry.