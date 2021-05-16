Uplers To Connect Top Techs With Global Companies Through Easy Access

Uplers launches a new business model which bridges the gap between India’s top Word press developer and Global companies.

Uplers, a globally recognized outsourcing organization is making it radically easy for leading global brands to find the best tech talent for their hiring needs and India’s top techies find their dream job with global players.

With a mission to connect global remote opportunities with India’s Top Tech Talent, it introduced ‘Uplers Talent Connect’. “After working closely with global clients for almost a decade, we have realized that global companies are eager to set aside differences in geography, now more than ever, and onboard Indian talent to suit their requirements and budget”, quotes Jaymin Bhuptani, CEO at Uplers. ‘Uplers Talent Connect’ helps the global companies hire the most suitable talent matching their requirements from a curated pool of top 3.5% tech professionals. With an extremely transparent process, 50% lesser cost compared to in-house talent, the talent pool offers full-time resources that would have the required skills and knowledge for the job. Also, it offers long-term opportunities to the deserving talent and helps them join an L&D-driven community.

Uplers has the experience of working with over 7000+ clients, it is thereby well-versed with the requirements and the expectations of the clients. Based on this knowledge, it has created a custom-designed assessment for curating the talent pool. The talents are evaluated through a tailor-made vetting process of Uplers that reviews the technical, functional, and communication skills. The talents that pass the assessments are provided with a “Uplers Certified Talent” badge and makes it to the talent pool. Further, those few certified resumes are shared with our global clients according to their requirements, and interviews are set up. The client then picks the right fit from the curated pool and onboards the talent.

Uplers is trusted by leading brands and agencies, including Fortune 500 companies like Disney, Amazon, National Geographic, Ogilvy, Nestle, and Facebook. Uplers aims at adding value to the clients, not just through expertise, but through innovation, processes & people.

Link to the form: Connect with Uplers (https://talent.uplers.com/get-hired/wordpress-developer-job-description/)