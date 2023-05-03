upliance.ai becomes one of the World’s first Consumer Hardware startups to integrate ChatGPT into home appliances

Bengaluru, May 03, 2023: Consumer Hardware startup, upliance.ai (Up⤴) is all set to roll out the integration of ChatGPT — the most talked-about technological advancement of the year — into their flagship product, the delish. Upliance.ai (Up⤴) becomes one of the world’s first companies to incorporate ChatGPT into a home appliance, revolutionising the way consumers interact with technology in their everyday lives.

delishUp⤴, India’s first smart cooking assistant, is making home cooking easier for young Indian homes. The appliance’s Smart Jar not only can heat and cook food but also automates chopping and stirring ingredients for a variety of dishes from gravies to one-pot meals. With 250+ guided recipes displayed on an interactive 8-inch touchscreen, owners only need to add ingredients as prompted to cook their meals. This drastically reduces the hassles of cooking for new cooks, with delishUp⤴ doing everything from supporting in recipe selection and cutting ingredients to automating heating and stirring. delishUp⤴ was built on the startup’s proprietary AI framework, Up⤴AI, to control and manage hardware functionality and recipe accuracy. Up⤴AI with ChatGPT now has encompassing knowledge of food, ingredients and recipes and can make generative and responsive suggestions to all cooking prompts and needs.

This integration is a testament to upliance.ai’s (Up⤴) commitment to democratising cooking and transforming Indian households into “smart” homes. By incorporating ChatGPT into the upliance, delishUp⤴ has exponentially increased what one can accomplish in their kitchens. The “upliance” aims to level up young Indians who are looking to cook more often at home, but don’t know how to cook or lack the time to do it every day. This integration has not only expanded what one could be eating at home every day but has also given its owners the ability to customise and tailor these recipes according to their preferences or lifestyle.

Commenting on the latest upgrade, Up⤴’s CEO and Co-Founder Mahek Mody said, “With the delishUp⤴, our mission has always been to get more homes in India cooking, and the integration of ChatGPT into the delishUp⤴ is a major step in that direction. We wanted our owners to have the ability to cook what they wanted at whim. Food is deeply personal, and we understand that everyone has different needs and preferences when it comes to cooking. By integrating Up⤴AI with ChatGPT, we can now cater to the varied needs, requirements, and preferences of our owners. We are thrilled to be at the forefront of bringing truly smart and connected technology to Indian homes”

Upgraded Features:

AI Chatbot Assistance: The AI powered “Up⤴Bot” enables owners to seek cooking tips, receive assistance with modifying recipes during cooking and clarify doubts. The Up⤴Bot can offer suggestions on customising existing recipes on the upliance to suit dietary needs and preferences. Examples of customisation include making recipes vegan, sugar-free, and low-calorie. Additional features also include speech recognition.

AI-Assisted Generative Recipes (Beta): In addition to the 200+ in-built recipes, owners can now also request any recipe they desire. Owners can generate trending recipes from social media or a recipe they have seen on their favorite cooking show, or request a recipe with an unusual combination of ingredients, the delishUp⤴ will generate a recipe for it.

Up⤴ is disrupting India’s home technology industry with its category-defining ‘upliance’. The company aims to be in 1.5 lakh homes across the country by the end of the year, with a revenue target of INR 150 crores by FY25. Up⤴ closed its pre-seed funding round of $1.5 million in 2022, with participation from Zerodha’s funding arm – Rainmatter, Rukam Capital, Draper Associates, co-founders of Ather Energy and Unacademy, as well as mini angel investors. Deliveries of delishUp⤴ began in January 2023 and is currently priced at only INR 21,999. It is the only Made in India AI-enabled cooking assistant available for young Indian homes.