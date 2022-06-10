Uplive App unveils its new campaign “Live it Up”: Connecting people worldwide

June 2022, New Delhi: International live video social entertainment platform Uplive is a live video app that encourages local creators to live stream fresh, innovative social content. It is the most innovative, new-age live streaming app in India. The app enables a more robust, equitable, and effective creator economy by restoring the relationship and accountability between the creator and user.

Uplive recently launched a new TVC “Live it Up” centered around the app as the new age go-to-hub for all types of live stream entertainment, including music, dance, social networking, PK competition, and group chat, motivating youth to be able to demonstrate their talent while also earning money.

The ad-free live video platform also means that the content creator does not get interrupted by advertisers, allowing consumers to enjoy diverse content, real-time social experience, and flawless content. It obliges social video hosts to broadcast to the world, sharing their talents and building connections in real-time with users across the globe.

The video forum rapidly extended operations to Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and North Africa, North America, Latin America, and other global hubs. Uplive allows content creators to broadcast to the world, sharing their talents and building connections in real-time with users across the globe. The purpose is to empower local content creators to earn a living from the comfort of their own homes via mobile phones.