UpScalio invests in Hestia, a leading premium kitchen appliances brand; to grow the brand 10x in 2-3 years

The Gurugram-based roll-up company plans to grow the brand to 50Cr ARR in the next 2-3 years Established in 2018 by Nehal Shah, an ex-director at GE Healthcare, Hestia manufactures high-end kitchen appliances which are designed to improve the household’s health. The brand operates from a core philosophy that ‘Health begins in the kitchen’; From cold-press juicers to vacuum blenders, their products are engineered to retain maximum nutritional value in food. They have even been issued numerous patents for their groundbreaking innovations.

This investment marks UpScalio’s entry into the fast growing premium consumer appliances market and sets the stage for bringing the best of global innovation to Indian consumers.

The company is looking to grow the brand 10X in the next 2-3 years. To achieve its ambitious goals, UpScalio will focus on brand building initiatives, launching new markets and extending the product portfolio.

Speaking on the investment, Saaim Khan, Co-Founder and COO, UpScalio, said “Hestia is a culmination of Nehal’s innovation streak and his extensive experience in the health industry. The brand has shown immense commitment to providing the healthiest solutions to Indian consumers as the Indian consumer becomes more discerning about their lifestyle choices. The partnership was born out of a shared vision of ushering health revolution through technological innovation and we are aligned on the direction of growth we’d like to unlock for the brand.”

Nehal Shah, Founder, Hestia, said “I’ve been thoroughly impressed with UpScalio’s growth strategy for Hestia and firmly believe that they possess the operational expertise to unlock new levels of growth for the brand. But more importantly, we were looking to partner with someone who aligns with our core value of prioritising customer health over everything else, and UpScalio’s immense belief in that vision made this difficult decision much easier. With UpScalio’s help, I’m looking forward to building the healthiest homes in India.”

This is UpScalio’s fourth investment, their previous three investments being Green Soul Ergonomics, Polestar, and Trase. To keep in touch with happenings at UpScalio and Hestia, follow them on social media.