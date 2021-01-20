Upstox launches Digital Gold: makes investing in gold simple

Mumbai: Upstox (also known as RKSV Securities India Pvt Ltd), one of India’s leading and fastest-growing digital brokerage firms, has launched a Digital Gold investment platform**. Apart from investing in the stock market and Mutual Funds, over two million Upstox customers can now also invest in Gold – online and right from the mobile app.

The Upstox Digital Gold platform** enables customers to buy 24-karat Digital Gold of 99.9% purity at live market rates, updated in real-time on the platform**. The purchased gold can then be converted into physical coins/bars or stored in the vault.

The transaction is entirely digital, enabling customers to purchase or redeem the purchased gold on the platform** itself. Upstox will soon offer customers the option of converting Digital Gold into physical coins and have it delivered anywhere in India, even for as low as 0.1 gm, with free transit insurance.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Ravi Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder, Upstox, said, “Gold is considered a store of value, a symbol of wealth, and generally one of the safest investment options. At Upstox, we believe that everyone must have access to multiple investment options so that they can build a balanced and diversified portfolio. We want a greater segment of people to take advantage of the Digital Gold offering along with Stocks, Mutual Funds, IPOs, NFOs, and other products to maximize ways to build wealth.”

With over 2 million customers, Upstox is incessantly working to increase investment options for its customers while delivering an optimal experience. Upstox has partnered with #Augmont, an integrated precious metals management company that empowers customers to begin investing in Digital Gold seamlessly, starting at just ₹1.