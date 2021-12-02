Urban Company launches the biggest innovation in the country with free Video Consult for appliance repairs

Gurugram: Trusted by more than 30 lakh households, Urban Company – Asia’s largest tech-enabled home services marketplace – launches free video consult for consumers for all its appliance repair services. This initiative will enable the consumer to understand the exact issue with an accurate diagnosis and cost estimate, leading to instant resolution, all through a video call.

The industry-first initiative by Urban Company is a revolutionary move, set to change the way the appliance repair industry operates. Free video consults will be provided to all its customers across India, by senior experts with over 15 years of experience in the appliance repair industry. Given that knowledge is power, the focus is to give control back to the consumers in the whole repair process. Sometimes an issue can be solved by consumers themselves with the guidance of an expert. For example, if your refrigerator is leaking, it could be something as simple as the drain cap getting blocked. In case it is a major issue, the expert will diagnose the problem instantly and recommend a technician visit.

Talking about the new campaign, Abhinav Tyagi, Senior Vice President – Marketing, Urban Company, said: “We, at Urban Company, always strive to use innovation and technology to deliver a far better and delightful experience to our consumers. One of the biggest issues consumers face whenever an appliance breaks down is the confusion and anxiety during the whole repair process, especially if they face overruns in both time and costs versus what they had estimated. We have launched a free and instant video consult service for repairs so that our senior experts, who have > 15 years of experience, can help our consumers with accurate diagnosis and correct estimates without having to invest significant time or money. We believe this advice will help our consumers make informed decisions whenever they need.”

Through this launch, Urban Company aims to empower consumers, arming them with the right knowledge and the right guidance, for all their appliance repair needs.

How video consult works:

1. Tap on the Appliance under Home Services section the Urban Company app

2. Select the appliance you want to get repaired

3. Select Instant Video Consult option

4. Select language in which you want the consultation