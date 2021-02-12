Urban Square gets fire NOC...

Udaipur: Urban Square, one of India’s largest Retail & Hospitality Centric Mixed Use Projects in Udaipur, Rajasthan has received the Fire NOC. This Fire NOC has been given for Phase I, which is being constructed in about 1 million square feet area. Phase 1 will be offered for possession soon after completion of all the necessary formalities which is in process.

Fire NOC is being seen as an achievement because during the Corona -19 pandemic, work was stalled across the globe. It impacted Real Estate sector also in a big way, construction was stalled and due to this projects delivery has been delayed at many places. However, after the unlocking process, Bhumika Group resumed work is full speed to keep their promises of delivery on time.

Expressing happiness Bhumika Group’s MD Uddhav Poddar said “We are fully committed towards the completion of the Urban Square Mall on time and will be offering its Phase I possession soon. All the necessary processes are being completed to make the mall open for public at the earliest.”

Urban Square is a 1.8 million square feet mixed-use development project, which is being built in phases. It also has a mall which is built as an ‘All Under One Roof’ with lifestyle, retail, hospitality as well as food court, state-of-the-art multiplexes, gaming zones, bowling alley and many other entertainment options. Along with this, the project includes Grade-A Commercial Office space, Commercial Serviced Suites and Five Star Hotels.

Further, some of the brands that have already signed up for the mall such as Shoppers Stop, Reliance Trends, Westside, Inox, Marks & Spencer, Holiday Inn, Levi’s, Zudio, Skechers, Arrow Sport, FCUK, F-Bar , Reebok, Nike, PEPE Jeans, Looks, Go Colors, etc. These brands have been leased in an area of about 1.85 lakh square feet.