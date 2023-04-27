Urban Square Mall, Udaipur, Awarded The Most Admirable Mall In India for Architecture – by MAPIC India

27th April 2023, Udaipur: Urban Square Mall of Udaipur has bagged the award of the ‘Most Admirable Mall in India- Architecture and Interior’ at the MAPIC Shopping Centre Awards. Specially designed to cater to the diverse needs of visitors with the most astonishing interior, the mall bagged the title at the award function held in Delhi to felicitate the game changers of the sector.

“We are glad that we are able to deliver the best to our customers with one-of-its-kind services available within the best infrastructure. Our project has been designed by global architects and is developed under the experts’ supervision with the latest technology equipment. Our aim is to ensure that our customers have a great experience in every possible aspect. We are grateful to MAPIC India for awarding us with the most admirable infrastructure in the country,” said Mr. Uddhav Poddar, MD, Bhumika Group.

Built across 1.8 million sq. ft. of land in the Lake City-Udaipur, it is Rajasthan’s biggest mall with remarkable global brands on board. Urban Square Mall is considered an ‘All Under One Roof’ Mall for providing all the facilities and services within the complex. The project is a perfect blend of retail stores and office spaces with world-class amenities. Urban Square Mall has onboarded brands like Pantaloons, Shopper’s Stop, Lifestyle, Reliance, and Smaaash. Urban Square Mall has said that approximately 99% of the retail spaces have been booked.