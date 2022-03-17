Urban Tadka Open Doors at Growel’s 101 Mall

Mumbai, March 17, 2022: Growel’s 101 Mall, continues to bring the choicest of food and beverage brands to Kandivali suburb catchment in Mumbai. Recently, the Indian food specialty restaurant chain Urban Tadka – The Indian Bestro, has opened its fine dining restaurant at the mall. Urban Tadka is an ultimate paradise for desi food lovers and offers the most authentic Punjabi delicacies such as Paneer Tikka, Veg Cheese Chilli Seekh, Happy Chicken Kebab, Mutton Sheekh Kebab, Lemon Chicken, Dilliwala Butter Chicken, Chicken Biryani, Bhuna Ghost, Jalebi, Rabdi, and the Special Nimbu Pani, to name a few.

Over the past year, Growel’s 1O1 mall has continued to add more variety to its F&B offerings to give more choice to the mall visitors who are looking at spending some quality time with their loved ones or fulfilling their social needs. From popular fast-food chains to regional delights, and international cuisine Growel’s 1O1 Mall houses some popular brands of F&B outlets. In the past year, some brands that have started service at the mall include Haldiram’s, Aroma’s Café & Bistro, Barbeque Nation, Barista, Taco Bell, among others.

Other F&B outlets and restaurants serving at Growel’s 1O1 Mall include Belgian Waffle, Burger King, Drinx Exchange, KFC, Mumbai Ladu Samrat, Mad Over Donuts, Malgudi, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Pop Tate’s, Sbarro, Starbucks, Subway, Wow Momo and many more.

Growel’s 1O1 Mall has been at the forefront of implementing rigorous safety measures and has been very successful in making the mall 100% safe for both employees and customers. As is throughout the mall, the enhanced hygiene measures are implemented in the food court as well, which include a hand sanitizer station throughout the food court, the use of disinfecting solutions like ‘Virex’ to clean tables and chairs after every use. Rigorous cleaning and sanitization procedures daily and frequently throughout the day.

Similarly, elevators have also been enhanced with sensor buttons that don’t need to be touched. Washrooms have sensor-based taps & soap dispensers, and potable water spouts are also sensor-based and contactless. From entry to exit all customer touchpoints have been made contactless.