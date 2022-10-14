Urbanic and Creator 21 by NOFILTR come together to host an exclusive Glam Party for Content Creators in Mumbai

12th October 2022, Mumbai: Urbanic, a clothing brand from London joined hands with Creator21 by NOFILTR for its first-ever glam party in Mumbai. The soiree was hosted at Estella, Juhu where creators came together to connect and celebrate the community over food and cocktails.

#UrTimeToShine is a real-life representation of Urbanic’s ongoing festive campaign.

This soiree, a celebration of the creator’s community is a part of Urbanic’s campaign #UrTimeToShine. #Urbanicsquad is one of the biggest creator communities in the online space consisting of like-minded creative forces. Soirée was an inclusive space where creators connected with each other and created content.

The party was attended by several micro and macro creators such as Miesha Iyer, Delnaaz Irani, Anam Darbar, Manav Chhabra, Unnati Malharkar, Tanzeel Khan, Ashi Khanna, Jissa Paul, Munawar Faruqui, etc. The creators had a gala of a time as they networked, danced, and created happy content on Tuesday night.

Influencers were very excited about the Creator21 by NOFILTR x Urbanic collaboration and had wonderful things to say, Manav Chhabra quoted “Urbanic is a much-loved clothing brand. I’ve seen Unnati and many friends swear by it. On the other hand, NOFILTR has always been like family to me. For these two entities to come together is quite an exciting event in more ways than one.”

While Unnati Malharkar said “As a self-confessed shopaholic, I must admit that Urbanic has been my go-to app for many clothing needs. For such a beloved fashion platform to join hands with NOFILTR is a match made in heaven.”

We also Spotted Tanzeel Khan who mentioned “The entire event felt like a family affair since both NOFILTR and Urbanic are my absolute favorites. This collaboration is a special moment for someone like me who has been a part of NOFILTR and an admirer of Urbanic.”

We also saw Faby, while enjoying the party she said “Being a beauty creator, I was quite excited about NOFILTR as it played an important role in my career and Urbanic is a brand I identify with, so this collaboration is great news.”

Sharing his delight about the party Mihir Surana, Founder of Creator21 said “If you ask me about the event, it was a big hit! Creators got a good opportunity to network with the best individuals in the industry, chill with them and exchange thoughts. We are delighted to be partnering with Urbanic, as a brand they are simultaneously on the go to build and bring a change. We definitely look up to working together for many other events in the future.”

Excited about the success of the soiree, Rahul Dayama, Head of Marketing at Urbanic shared “We’ve always believed in developing long-term relationships with our creators that go beyond just a post or a video. This soirée is about bringing the love between Urbanic & its beloved creator’s community from reel to real.”