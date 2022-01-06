Urbanista, The Premium Lifestyle Audio Brand From Sweden, Launches In India

New Delhi, January 2021, STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN

Urbanista, the Swedish premium audio brand with a lifestyle imprint and high-quality audio products that designate their product name from the popular cities in the world, now finally arrives in India.

With a presence in more than 90 countries around the world and more than 30 000+ global stores, one of the leader in the world, Urbanista has opened an operational office in New Delhi, India. The south Asian subcontinent India, thus becomes a market of primary importance for the brand with high growth potential.

Urbanista combines high-quality audio engineering with elegant Sweden design inspired by urban life of global popular cities, addressing an audience that appreciates the freedom of a lifestyle that is always on the move, who has love for music and demands premium quality. The Swedish brand, therefore, strengthens its presence in India by offering a wide range of exclusive products that perfectly combine technology, innovation, design, urban culture and a love for music, such as, for example, Urbanista Los Angeles, the world’s first and only solar-powered headphones that provide virtual infinite playtime and gives you lifetime freedom from charging, and Urbanista Lisbon, the world’s smallest earbuds – just to name a few, that offer a quality audio experience with the essence of urban fashion.

Urbanista CEO Anders Andreen says “We are very excited to introduce our products to the Indian market. Urbanista is a Sweden brand with an international focus that gets inspiration from the world’s greatest cities through fashion, design, music and urban culture. With India being the mobile capital of the world, we believe our brand and products will resonate well with the Indian people.”

Ubanista India Head, Vijay Kannan excerpts “India today stands at a whooping USD 11 billion of headphones & earphones market, which is already one of the largest in the world. This headphone/ earphone industry in India has been growing at CAGR of 9% pre-pandemic and holds strong expected growth at a CAGR of 7% going forward, which makes it an even more interesting market for Urbanista to offer its exclusive range of premium wireless audio products that perfectly suits the Indian customers thriving for quality audio products. Our products are available in premium offline retailer stores in all major cities in India and we will soon be available at selected Apple Premium iphone Reseller stores all over India. Our products can also be found in all major online channels including Amazon and Flipkart.”