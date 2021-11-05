US-based CrossTower Launches Crypto E-Gift Card Feature for its Indian Users

CrossTower, one of the world’s fastest and leading trading platforms and digital asset investment firms, today introduced an e-gift card feature that allows its users to send and gift cryptocurrencies of their choice, to friends and families. Indian users can create a personalised gift card by adding their preferred cryptocurrency from CrossTower wallet, to generate a unique card ready for sharing. This first-of-its-kind cryptocurrency gift card — can range from INR 100 to INR 10,000 — and will be available in the form of voucher that can be shared through email, social media channels or by sharing the link directly.

Registered CrossTower users who are KYC-verified can simply go to the ‘gift cryptocurrency’ feature and choose their preferred amount and crypto token to create the e-gift card voucher easily. They can either use the cryptocurrency already available in their wallets or buy the preferred cryptocurrency on the platform to create the gift voucher. While the users receiving the e-gift card can redeem it at the CrossTower India App (Application) by sharing the voucher link in the ‘Redeem’ section, after registering with the platform. Then the cryptocurrency will be automatically updated in their CrossTower wallet.

Vikas Ahuja, chief executive officer, CrossTower India said, “The traditional gifting options have slowly declined. And with cryptocurrencies gaining ground, people are now more open to buying, spending and gifting them. Among them, Bitcoin is one of the most coveted cryptocurrencies in the world, including in India. Hence, using this feature, CrossTower users will be able to gift their loved ones Bitcoin, securely and seamlessly.”

The gift card market has taken off in India over the past couple of years. As electronic gift cards are an excellent way of giving presents, their use has accelerated even further during the pandemic. With CrossTower, Indian users can seamlessly gift crypto on occasions such as Diwali, Dhanteras, Christmas, New Year and even during birthdays and anniversaries without having to pay exchange fee for both – gifting and receiving cryptocurrencies. To further add to the Diwali celebration ahead, parallelly, CrossTower will be running a contest on its social media platforms and will be giving top 10 lucky winners 500 worth bitcoin gift vouchers.

Launched recently in India, CrossTower is a global thought leader and a participant of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI), Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC), Global Digital Asset and Currency Association (Global-DCA) and the Digital Asset Regulatory Legal Alliance (DARLA). Through these organisations, CrossTower facilitates policy that will enhance the development and innovation of finance while emphasising the protection and safety of customers’ assets.