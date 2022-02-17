US-based Data Analytics Firm Express Analytics To Expand Indian Operations In Partnership With Mavcomm Advisory

Irvine, California/New Delhi, February 17, 2022: US-based data analytics firm Express Analytics has entered into a partnership with the New Delhi-based public affairs and government relations organization Mavcomm Advisory to expand its offerings in the Indian market to include artificial intelligence-enabled predictive analytics services.

The suite of offerings is positioned for Indian corporates and brands that deal with large data sets and are looking to derive business insights for campaigns with higher Returns on marketing Expenses (ROME). The move comes on the back of growing demand in the Asian continent for mining big data to convert it into operational decisions.

The move is especially significant as the advertising industry has been using data-driven insights to meet client needs. In this privacy-first, cookie-less world, knowing your customer is critical. Multiple announcements over the last few years only serve to underline this fact as large advertising companies have been acquiring, investing in, or launching big data companies with an aim to bolster their advanced data and technology capabilities.

Commenting on his company's move to expand services, Hemant Warudkar, CEO, Express Analytics, said, "In the billion people aspirational economy of India, data-driven marketing will have the most impact after Aadhar Card, UPI, GST. After the significant impact we have created in the US for Fortune 500 companies, we now look forward to supporting the Indian marketers." "We are excited to work with the Mavcomm Advisory team to help Indian public sector units PSUs, state governments and brands experience our product and solutions, tailormade to suit their needs with a powerful package of strategy and execution capabilities".

Explaining the need for the solutions being offered by Express Analytics, Anupam Shrivastava, Partner, Mavcomm Advisory Pvt. Ltd., and former Chairman cum Managing Director, BSNL, said, “Organizations and brands are looking to create meaningful engagements with stakeholders. They need to evaluate the engagement every step of the way to add value through effective data analytics for achieving RoQ. Express Analytics’ AI and data analytics expertise will help curate effective measurement mechanisms for evaluation for pre, during and post campaigns.

“As chairman of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) I had always underlined the need to utilize the big data pool in a more efficient way. This is the case with almost all the PSUs and Govt undertakings.

We are excited to partner with Express Analytics and look forward to delivering truly cutting-edge solutions to the Indian ecosystem.”