US-based electronics giant Frigidaire expands footprint to Indian market

New Delhi, April 11, 2023: USA-based consumer electronics manufacturer, Frigidaire, has joined hands with prominent Indian consumer electronics brand Ossify to venture into the Indian market with its long-trusted electronic home appliances like air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators, freezers, etc. These innovative products from the house of Electrolux, offer consumers a revamped experience for household needs, with advanced features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and inverter technology. While USA-based Frigidaire has been a phenomenal player in the global market with a legacy spanning more than 100 years, providing best quality consumer home appliances across the globe, this is the first time that the company will be catering to the Indian consumers under the aegis of Ossify Industries.

“Our endeavour has always been to provide Indian customers with the opportunity to own high quality and technologically-advanced consumer durable products at affordable rates. It is a privilege to get associated with an esteemed brand like Frigidaire who has build a massive market repute through decades of dedicated service towards manufacturing best-in-the-market consumer electronic products. It can safely be stated that like our existing products, the Frigidaire electronic home appliances will become the most popular choice in the market very soon,” said Mr. Sandeep Chaudhary, Founder of Ossify Group.

In its maiden venture into the Indian market, Frigidaire will be launching its advanced and highly effective air conditioners, which are equipped with powerful compressors and multi-directional airflow systems that can quickly cool a room, providing a comfortable indoor environment. The air conditioners come with a remote control for easy and convenient temperature control. It also features three-level control energy consumption, inverter technology, and anti-bacterial filters that are easy to clean and maintain.

“Our first product offering to the Indian consumers is the Frigidaire Air conditioners, which we will be launching exclusively on leading e-commerce portals soon. We have prioritized the launch of the air conditioners to cater to the current high demands with rise in temperatures globally , especially in countries like India who have a dynamic climate, which is mostly a mixture of wet and dry tropical weather conditions. Soon, our refrigerators and washing machines will also be available in the market,” mentioned Mr Chaudhary.

Carrying forward a legacy of a hundred years of innovation and a commitment to excellence, Frigidaire continues to hold a dominant position in the North American market and is synonymous with innovation and cutting-edge technology. This latest collaboration between Ossify Industries and Frigidaire is now poised to expand its footprint in the burgeoning Indian market.