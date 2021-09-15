Used vehicle witnessed a surge in sales in first half of 2021 on Droom

Gurugram: Droom, India’s largest and pioneering online automobile transactional platform, today released its sales trend data for H1 CY 2021. Owing to the fact that personal mobility was the preferred mode of transportation due to the pandemic, Droom registered a significant growth in used 4W sales and also observed interesting trends in the 2W sales figure.

First half of calendar year 2021 trend showcased a jump in demand in the used four-wheeler category and a shift towards premium cars such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Baleno, Honda City and Hyundai Verna being the most popular vehicles. In the two-wheeler category, Bajaj Pulsar being the most popular vehicle followed by Honda Activa 3g and TVS Apache RTR. Kawasaki Ninja and Mercedes- Benz E class were the most popular luxury bikes and cars respectively in the luxury vehicle segment.

In the last 6 months, buyers registered a stronger preference for petrol variants than diesel cars. Further boosting the ‘Make in India’ initiative, India manufactured vehicles topped the charts followed by Japanese and Australian vehicle manufacturers.

Manual Transmission cars witnessed a huge edge over Automatic transmission majority of customers opted for manual over automatic. Droom trend report also highlighted that Delhi, Jaipur, Mumbai, and Hyderabad were the top markets with the maximum vehicle demand.

Commenting on the half yearly trend data, Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder, and CEO of Droom said, “We at Droom are committed to further boost and accelerate the digital adoption, enabling end to end online transaction of vehicles and revolutionizing the century old way of vehicle transactions in India through technology. 2021 was harsh on human life but business and industry showed resilience and realigned in the new normal. Quicker market recovery aided by increased demand for personal mobility for a variety of reasons including feasibility and safety. The pandemic also created an economic uncertainty for many people as a result of reduced income or job losses, which has boosted the adoption of used vehicles among consumers.”