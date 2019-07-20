Usha Aurora – An iron that gives you the green signal

Wrinkle free, crisp, neatly ironed and fresh-looking clothes immediately add to a person’s aura conveying confidence and professionalism and the latest kid on the block to help you achieve this is the Usha Aurora, by Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables company. Innovatively designed with a unique dual coloured LED tail light, the Usha Aurora LED EI 3810L electric iron serves as the perfect tool for hassle free ironing.

This one-of-its-kind tail light aids easy identification – when the tail glows Red, the iron is warming up and when it turns Green, it’s ready to use. The Usha Aurora LED Electric Iron has a slender ergonomic design that allows you to iron out the wrinkles from any kind of fabric, while offering a comfortable and firm grip. At 1000-watts, this iron heats up quickly for superior performance, and its 360 degree swivel cord with an extra-long cord enables easy maneuverability.

The star component in this iron is the Greblon/Wellberger coated non-stick soleplate that glides easily over all sorts of fabrics and smoothens out wrinkles evenly where there are tricky folds, slender pleats, and even under buttons. Further, its temperature controlled thermostat and inbuilt overheat protection technology ensures a safe and effortless ironing experience when in hurry.

Usha Aurora LED iron is available in attractive dual tone, and comes with a 2-year warranty.

It is priced INR 900/-.