Usha expands kitchen appliances and fabric care range

New Delhi: One of India’s most trusted and leading consumer durables brand, Usha International, has launched a range of 13 kitchen and home appliances this season. Aimed at consumers looking to buy best in class products that deliver convenience and aid them in their work-from-home phase and beyond, all the new offerings are extremely compelling buys. The new launches include 9 new mixer grinders including the powerful Trienergy Plus Mixer Grinder, Maximus Plus Mixer Grinder, and the Power Spin Mixer Grinder in the kitchen appliances category, as well as a range of steam irons in the fabric care category that includes the Aqua Glow, Grand Jet, Helix Pro, and Mistello.

Usha’s constant endeavor is to develop products that are in sync with consumer needs and modern day living. New products are developed based on consumer insights – emotional, cognitive, rational, and aesthetic – and also take into consideration consumer experience. When the country went into lockdown with barely a few hours of notice, people suddenly found themselves working from home and doing household chores alongside. This is where Usha appliances played a big role in their lives as they reduced prep time in the kitchen helping them spend time on other important tasks.

Speaking about the new launches Mr. Saurabh Baishakhia, President – Appliances, Usha International, said “Our sales growth ever since unlock began proves that consumers repose their trust in us as they are confident we offer the best in class products and experiences. While we addressed the pent-up demand in the months following unlock, the sales curve has continued to grow and we are optimistic our new launches will further spur sales as they are compelling both in terms of multi-functionality and value proposition. We are also focused on elevating the overall consumer experience – both online and in-store, better after sales service, and a hugely enhanced digital engagement for consumers ensconced safely in their homes as we expand both geographically and numerically to grow counter/market share.”

The new launches are listed below:

Product Category Product Name USP & Features MRP

Fabric Care: Steam Irons Aqua Glow  LED Strip on the handle to indicate operational readiness – Red light while heating, Green light when ready to go

 20 gm/min steam rate for quick crease removal

 Scratch resistant, durable ceramic soleplate

 Power 2000 W INR 3190/-

Grand Jet  400 ml large water tank for longer ironing

 28 gm/min steam rate for quick crease removal

 Scratch resistant, durable ceramic soleplate

 Power 2200 W INR 2890/-

Helix Pro  Retractable cord winding mechanism for smart storage

 20 g/min steam rate for

quick crease removal

 250 ml large water tank for longer ironing

 Power 2000 W INR 3390/-

Mistello  18 g/min steam rate for

quick crease removal

 Scratch resistant, non-stick soleplate

 250 ml large water tank for longer ironing

 Power 1300 W INR 1590/-

Kitchen Appliances: Mixer Grinders Trienergy Plus  Unique square blender jar

 4-in-1 mixer grinder, equipped

 800W high torque copper motor Rs 7090

Maximus Plus  Superior blender jar with fruit filter

 800W high torque copper motor for longer life

 Lid locks for hands-free operation Rs 6990

Power Spin

 6-fin whirlwind blades (wet jar)

 High-Performance 750W copper motor

 Stable and Durable design Rs 4699