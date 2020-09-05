Usha International continues association with Mumbai Indians for 7thyear in a row

September 2020:Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables company continues its association with Mumbai Indians, as an official partner for the seventh consecutive year. Slated to begin in the 3rd week of September, the 13th edition of the tournament will be held in the United Arab Emirates across three venues – Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai. As part of the association, the Usha logo will be seen on the leading side caps and helmets of MI players and on the mat during match toss. Geared solely to cater to online/TV audiences this year, the stadium will also have massive LED screens running across the perimeter, which will showcase the Usha brand during a couple of overs of the game.

With COVID-mandated restrictions in place, this cricketing season the focus is on creating virtual experiences. Usha has planned a series of activations straddling various digital platforms for growing stakeholder engagement and brand recall – online contests on days when Mumbai Indians is playing, giving consumers a chance to win an opportunity to interact with their favourite MI players through virtual meet and greets. The brand will also launch a unique digital campaign, featuring select players.

Commenting on the association, Mr Dinesh Chhabra, CEO, Usha International, said, “The strength of a relationship is reflected in its longevity and more so during tough times, and our association with Mumbai Indians bears testimony to this. Just like any other industry, sports were also impacted by the outbreak of the pandemic. We are confident that this being the first live cricketing event in India after a long hiatus, its viewership is going to skyrocket with matches being aired across platforms to reach every fan and every home across the globe. Our association with Mumbai Indiansgives us a great opportunity to strengthen our consumer and partner connect across categories through on-air and digital platforms. This collaboration aligns with and perfectly reiterates the Usha’s brand ethos – Play – promoting an active and healthy lifestyle. Staying active at home and eating freshly cooked home food leading to better immunity takes precedence over all else in the current environment.”

Speaking on the continued partnership, Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “Our long-standing association with Usha International exuberates a sense of pride and trust between the two brands. We value our partnership with Usha and look forward to yet another season of cricketing extravaganza with our fans.”

Usha International supports numerous sports, healthy and active initiatives in the country including its association with Mumbai Indians, Ultimate Flying Disc, Differently Abled Cricket, Junior Golf Training Programs, visually challenged sports (Athletics, Kabaddi, Judo and Powerlifting) and Football.

For more information, please visit:

Website: www.usha.com