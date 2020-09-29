Usha International launches “Airostrong” range of ceiling fans

September 2020: Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables brand today launched the AIROSTRONG range of fans. The high lift angle of the blades of these fans ensures wider air spread and uninterrupted power-packed performance for the consumers making them perfect to beat the heat.

The new AIROSTRONG range offers two variants – AIROSTRONG Curve and AIROSTRONG Angle – both of which operate very well even at low voltage, ensuring energy efficiency. With enhanced life expectancy, the fans come in appealing metallic shades that do not rust/dull over time and add a superior touch to well-designed homes. Additionally, these fans function at a high-speed of 390 RPM, with high air delivery of 220 Cubic meters per minute.

The entire range of fans has been designed keeping in mind the needs of today’s consumers who desire that their homes have a high visual quotient and will enjoy the vibrant metallic colour combinations available in the AIROSTRONG variants. Exclusive and specially designed, the AIROSTRONGAngle has aluminium blades and is available in classic shades of Metallic Luxon Gold Black, Metallic Black, White, and Ivory. On the other hand, the AIROSTRONG Curve offers an option of three stylish colours to choose from that include Metallic White, Baker’s Brown, and Bronze.

The AIROSTRONG Curve is priced at INR 2190 and the AIROSTRONG Angle is priced at INR 2280. Both the fans come with a 2-year warranty.

For further details, please visit: https://www.ushafans.com/