Usha International launches high performance pedestal, wall, and exhaust fans

New Delhi: India’s leading consumer durables brand, Usha International, has widened its fans portfolio with the launch of new pedestal, wall, and exhaust fans. The newly launched products include Pentacool wall and pedestal fans, Colossus wall and pedestal fans, and Striker high-speed exhaust fan.

Pentacool 5-blade wall and pedestal fans

Pentacool fans offer smooth and silent performance. The 5-blade fans come with translucent ABS blades, elevating the style quotient of any room they are placed in. It promises high air delivery of 85 cubic meter per minute, resulting in great performance and efficiency, vis-à-vis traditional 3-blade pedestal and wall fans.

It has a speed of 1350 rpm, and its 100% copper motor and ABS blades ensure longer life and smooth air flow. Pentacool is available in two color variants – white body with blue blades, and black body with black blades.

Colossus wall and pedestal fans

The new, trendy range of Colossus wall and pedestal fans are specially designed with rust free anluminium blades that provide high air delivery of 92m3/min at a speed of 1320 rpm for efficient cooling in high humidity coastal areas.

Available in three stunning metallic colours – red, golden, and blue, the Colossus wall and pedestal fans range would enhance the décor of your home. The range has a 100% copper motor and a thermal overload protection fuse which assures a longer life span.

Striker exhaust fans

Available in two sizes, 150mm and 200mm, Usha’s high-speed Striker exhaust fans have strong air suction of 450 cubic meter per hour (6’’) and 800 cubic meter per hour (8’’) and function at an ultra-high speed of 2350 rpm( 6’’) and 2100 rpm (8’’). These exhaust fans promise up to 70% faster freshness than regular exhaust fans and come with ball bearings for low noise and less jamming.

The fans are available in three colours – brown, black, and white – and come with a 100% copper motor and robust metal blades that ensures longer life and smoother operations. Equipped with a removable ABS grill which is easy to clean, and automatic back shutters, these fans protect against pests, dust, and other foreign contaminants.