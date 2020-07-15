Usha Launches 4 Hi-Tech Sewing Machines that boost Creativity

Based on consumer insights and preferences, Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables company, has added four new sewing machines for sewing, embroidery, and quilting – Skyline S-9, Memory Craft 9850, 6700 P, and Memory Craft 550E –to its already popularUsha Janome Memory Craft range. These machines cater to the needs of growing numbers of hobbyists as well as smaller commercial establishments across the country. Offering a wide range of technologically superior features to up the ante for serious sewists who want both precision control and perfection, these machines are extremely user friendly and enable them to take their creativity to the next level.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Parveen Sahni, Senior Vice-President Sewing Machines Business, said, “Sewing as a hobby is an evolving market in India, led by the South and West regions. The offerings underscore our commitment to bring to the market innovative products that deliver superior creativity and enhanced experience as desired by customers. We have heard what our customers want and promise that there are many more exciting products that will hit the markets in the near future and will cater to what each of you wants across categories – home sewing, domestic industry, and industrial garment sewing machines.”

While both the sewing-cum-embroidery machines – Usha Memory CraftSkyline S-9 and Memory Craft 9850– have a USB port for inserting customized designs, the Skyline S-9 is also Wi-Fi-enabled allowing one to export embroidery designs from any Windows PC or an iPad straight to the machine. Additionally, they come with the Artistic Digitizer – a user-friendly embroidery and iOS) that simplifies digitization of images and enables specialized embroidery designing software (compatible with both Windows like Stipple fill, Net fill, Array fill, and Monogramming. Besides, these machines also allow free-motion embroidery for all textile arts, quilting, dressmaking, home furnishings, and more. Other features include an LED touch screen for design selection, a large embroidery area, onboard editing, and a stitch speed of 1000 stitches per minute (SPM) and embroidery speeds of 800 SPM.

A quilter’s dream machine, the Usha Memory Craft 6700Pis a high precision machine that is equipped with specialized quilting features including needle setting from left to right in up to 91 different positions, dials for stitch length and stitch width with a maximum stitch width of 9 mm, a 7 piece feed-dog system for better feeding of the layered fabric leading to better stitch formation, knee lift for lifting the presser foot and accu-feed flex system for precision in multi-layer stitching for quilting. The machine can stitch at a speed of 1200 SPM and has 200 in-built stitch patterns allowing for a multitude of effects and textures.

The Usha Memory Craft 550E, an exclusive embroidery machine offers a larger embroidery area comprising 200mm X 360mm and an extra-wide table to handle large projects catering to boutique owners. The machine comes with an Artistic Digitizer Jr editing software which is compatible with both Windows and iOS.

The Usha Memory Craft (MC) Skyline S-9 sewing machine is priced at INR 2,40,000,the MC 9850 at INR 2,05,000, the MC 6700P at INR 1,35,000, and the MC 550E at INR 1,65,000. The newly launched state-of-the-art sewing machines come with a free Sewing Kit and are available in select stores in AP, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, as well as the Hab stores in Mumbai and Ernakulam. Should you wish to experience the magic of these machines do visit our Hab stores and the Usha Company store at Mount Road, Chennai. Or you can call Usha care @ 18001033111 to check if you are in a promoter town within the permissible zone to book a free home demo session (pre or post buying the machine).