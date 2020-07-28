Usha Launches 6700P and Skyline S-9 Sewing Machines

Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables company, has launched new sewing machines for sewing, embroidery, and quilting – Usha Memory Craft Skyline S-9 and 6700 P. These machines cater to the needs of growing numbers of hobbyists as well as smaller commercial establishments across the country. Offering a wide range of technologically superior features to up the ante for serious sewists who want both precision control and perfection, these machines are user friendly and enable consumers to take their creativity to the next level.

Usha 6700P

A quilter’s dream machine, the Usha 6700 P is a high precision machine that is equipped with specialized quilting features including 200 built-in stitches that can go up to 9 mm wide, a wide collection of buttonholes, and 5 fonts for monogramming, giving the user multiple options to choose from. With 91 needle positions and an astounding speed of 1200 stitches per minute, this sturdy machine is built for heavy-duty work. In fact, this machine is equipped with a dial that lets users adjust stitch width and length, and memorized needle action to be used throughout the project.

There is more – the Usha 6700P has an Accufeed Flex, which holds all the layers of the quilt neatly and allows quilters 11 inches of workspace to the right side of the needle to help them with larger projects. This ingenious automatic machine also comes with time-saving features including superior needle threader, automatic thread cutter, locking stitch button, knee lift and last stitch recall capability. Further, three high-powered LED lights give enough light for stitching/quilting conveniently.

So this one’s for all of you who have always wanted to bask in the warmth of your very own quilt or add some quilted art to your walls. Unleash your creativity and make the 6700P your best friend and soon you will be warming your way into people’s homes and hearts!

The Usha 6700P is priced at INR 1, 35,000 and comes with 2 years warranty.

Usha Memory Craft Skyline S-9

A sewing-cum-embroidery machine, the Skyline S-9 is for all those wishing to explore their creative side – as a sewing enthusiast, or for embroidery, or for hobby craftwork.

This dream machine is Wi-Fi enabled allowing one to export embroidery designs from any Windows PC or an iPad straight to the machine. Additionally, the machine comes with the Artistic Digitizer – a user-friendly embroidery designing software (compatible with both Windows and iOS) that simplifies digitization of images and enables specialized embroidery like Stipple fill, Net fill, Array fill, and Monogramming.

Memory Craft Skyline S-9 offers a choice of 200 built-in embroidery designs, 300 stitching designs, and 20 built-in fonts, with 2&3 letter monogramming function, leaving one spoilt for choice. Additionally, it offers Zig Zag stitching with a maximum width of 9mm, allowing users to explore endless variations. The machine comes with a cutwork-enabled feature for extra fine embroidery and a special kit is provided for couching.

The Usha Skyline S-9 has unique editing functions that allow consumers to Resize, Combine, Duplicate, Rotate, Flip, Arc, Group, Drag & Drop, Zoom, Trace, and User Color Choice. It allows a variety of embroidery formats including.JEF, .JEF+, and.JPX with a maximum embroidery size of 170mm X 200mm, and comes with a detachable embroidery attachment. Moreover, the machine offers an embroidery speed of 800 stitches per minute and a stitching speed of 1000 stitches per minute adding the professional finish needed for advanced sewing techniques.

Usha Skyline-S9 comes with two USB ports that allow users to simultaneously insert a pen drive and connect the machine to a computer through a USB cable. In addition, free apps such as AcuEdit, AcuMonitor, AcuSketch and AcuSetter are available on the Apple store to make the embroidery experience seamless. Alternatively, Windows users can connect with the machine through Accutools S for combining and editing embroidery designs. Whether your primary use is embroidery or sewing, the Usha Skyline S-9 is the friend you need for giving wings to your creativity.

The Usha Memory Craft (MC) Skyline S-9 sewing machine is priced at INR 2, 40,000 and it comes with 2 years warranty.