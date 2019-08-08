Usha launches power-packed mixer-grinders to woo Southern markets

Usha International, India’s leading consumer durable company, launched a range of colourful mixer grinders strengthening it kitchen appliances portfolio in the Southern states. The Usha Thunderbolt mixer grinder is specifically aimed at homes where the grinding process is a part and parcel of every kitchen’s routine, and will initially be available in two colours – Red and Magenta.

At 800-watts the Thunderbolt powers faster and better grinding. The superior motor in the Usha mixer-grinder is 100% copper motor making it reliable and long lasting. The Thunderbolt has a sleek, stylish, and compact design that makes it stable with low vibration and can be easily stored in kitchens. Further, these mixer grinders come with transparent unbreakable dome lids that offer an easy view of the grinding process and stainless steel jars which provide hygiene and durability. With three stainless steel jars and food safe blades, this mixer grinder allows you to go that extra mile, every time one is in the kitchen. To make them safe for use, these ergonomically designed products have exceptional safety features such as an ABS shockproof body and auto cut-off against overloading.

Speaking about the new range of mixer grinders, Mr Sleem Doda, Category Marketing Head – Home Appliances, Usha International said, “With this new stylish range of mixer grinders developed to cater to our customers in the southern part of India, we also make our foray into colour. Today, customer aspirations clearly indicate their desire to add a dimension to their kitchens that resonates with their personality and adds to their convenience, and as a brand we listen to our customers and innovate to strike the right chord.”

Usha’s Thunderbolt mixer grinder is available all across India in red and magenta and comes with a 5-year warranty on motor with free home service. They are priced at INR 5595/-.