Usha set to woo consumers this festive season; launches 10 new fan variants

India’s trusted consumer durables brand, Usha International, today launched 10 new fan variants that include ceiling, wall, exhaust, and pedestal fans, adding to its already robust portfolio. These innovative, best-in-class products spanning categories, aim to cater to a diverse range of consumer needs.

Usha’s new ceiling fans include – AIROSTRONG Angle, AIROSTRONG Curve, Swift Alpha, Swift Alpha Chrome, and Bloom Bellflower. Enhancing its pedestal and wall fans range, the company has introduced the Colossus and Pentacool series, and also launched Striker – the high-speed plastic exhaust fans range.

Talking about the new launches, Mr Rohit Mathur, President – Electric Fans & Pumps, Usha International, said “Developed as a result of consumer insights, these new fans underscore that we, at Usha, recognize that every household has a different need.

To ensure we serve all our consumers, we have further strengthened our already robust portfolio with 10 new products that boast innovative technology and high-performance capabilities. We aim to evolve in tandem with consumer preference to nurture the trusted relationship we have with homes across the country.”

The new fans launched by the brand have been carefully designed keeping in mind India’s new-age consumer, and enhance the décor of any room they are placed in. Priced competitively and available in multiple colour variants, all products come with a two-year warranty making it a compelling buy.

For more information, please visit www.ushafans.com