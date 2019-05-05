Usha strengthens its kitchen appliances portfolio with four new variants this summer

Designed to complement to the people who have hectic schedules and cater to the increasingly health-conscious population of today, Usha International, one of India’s leading consumer durables companies, has just launched four new variants to strengthen its kitchen appliances range.

The company has introduced two new products in its food processor’s range ‘Usha Food Processor 3811’ and ‘Usha Food Processor 3810’, both of which will make time spent in the kitchen a lot more enjoyable. Additionally, the company has also added two new models of Usha NutriPress Cold Press Juicer – CPJ 382F and CPJ 382S, available across major channels – in-store and online.

Usha Food Processors:

Designed to complement and cater to the people who have hectic schedules but enjoy the process of cooking as it calms them, the company has launched ‘Usha Food Processor 3811’ and ‘Usha Food Processor 3810’, both of which will make time spent in the kitchen a lot more enjoyable. An all-in-one kitchen solution, both these food processors from the house of Usha are equipped with a 1000 Watt high torque motor which is 100% copper, making food preparation faster, convenient, and pleasant. The multi-functional cooking appliances allows consumers to chop, shred, and slice food into small, chunky, or ribbon-thin piece using fully stainless steel blades that are attached using a disc holder to prevent wobble. Catering to cooking enthusiasts, this latest processor comes with thirteen separate attachments that includes a bowl, blender jar, chutney jar, multi-purpose jar, citrus juicer, centrifugal juicer, shredder, grater, slicer, chopper, atta kneading blade, egg whisker, and spatula. Besides powerful precision and control, the food processor also has an overload protection for motor safety, double safety lock mechanism.

While, ‘Usha Food Processor 3811’ comes with a 3.5 liter processing bowl and two levels of speed – high and low, the ‘Usha Food Processor 3810’ comes with a 2.4 liter processing bowl, and high, medium and low speed feature. Additionally, the Usha Food Processor 3811 comes with a slew of innovative features, including a dedicated centrifugal juicer – a first in this category in India – and an in-built storage space for keeping blades and discs safe. The Usha Food Processor 3811 is priced at INR 12,150 and comes with a 2-year warranty on product and a 5-year warranty on motor, while the Food Processor 3810 is priced at INR 10,150 and comes with a 2-year warranty on product.

Usha Cold Press Juicers:

Designed and engineered to cater to the increasingly health-conscious population of today, the company has launched two new models of Usha NutriPress Cold Press Juicer – CPJ 382F and CPJ 382S, available across major channels – in-store and online. With the auger running at 67 rpm, the low-speed crushing of the juicer squeezes and extracts juice instead of grinding the fruit or vegetable therefore preserving more nutrients, minerals and enzymes, and yielding the best possible flavour. The CPJ can be used to do a lot more than extract fruit juices, you can use it to extract juice from raw vegetables, leafy greens, as well as use it to extract milk from nuts and grains. Both models come with an inbuilt 200W low speed copper motor, that operates at a slower pace, which makes for less noise and vibration while juicing, giving it a longer life. Each CPJ comes with spinning brush, juicing bowl, feeding tube, cleaning brush, pusher, and pulp and juice container. The spinning brush ensures maximum juice extraction, smooth mixing of juices, efficient cleaning and clog-free juicing.

The CPJ 382F model is a full mouth juicer and provides ease of juicing the complete fruit at once. It also has a large augur for maximum juice extraction and comes with two filter that give you the choice for fine juice or a much pulpier juice, and also allow you to make smoothies and shakes. The CPJ 382S has a smaller mouth and comes with a 45 mm feeder tube with tray for holding ingredients and aiding continuous juicing and a dual fin auger to aid maximum juice extraction using a fine filter.

The Usha Nutri Cold Press Juicer 382F is priced at INR 12,990 while the CPJ 382S is priced at INR 9,990. Both come with 2-year warranty on product and 5-year warranty on motor.