Usha Subramaniam – New Country President for Grundfos in India

Chennai, June 02, 2023: Grundfos is pleased to announce Usha Subramaniam as the new Country President for the company in India. In this important role, she will act as the main representative towards internal and external stakeholders, driving engagement with partners and progressing our promise to respect, protect and advance the flow of water, true to the company’s purpose to pioneer solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges and improve quality of life for people.

Usha Subramaniam, Country President, Grundfos India on the appointment said, “I am very proud to take on this new role and look forward to working with my many colleagues in India, as well as our partners and stakeholders, towards our goal of creating a sustainable future. The opportunities available in India where Grundfos can make a difference to the water and climate agenda is immense, and in collaboration, I believe we can realize the possibility in every drop and help to respect, protect, and advance the flow of water in India.”

She will officially enter the role on 1st June 2023. Prior to the appointment, Usha Subramaniam has held a number of senior, global roles within Grundfos, the latest as the Senior Director and Head of Business HR, for the company’s Commercial Building Services division.