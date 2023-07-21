Usha’s My Fab Barbie Sewing Machine: Perfect for unleashing your child’s creative expression

Who can forget the worldwide fan movement that Barbie inspired when launched by Mattel?

With Barbie, the movie, slated for a worldwide release on July 21, fans across the globe are excitedly waiting to see the iconic doll come alive on screen. Identified with her creativity and styling sense, Barbie has evolved with time to reflect changing fashion trends and societal ideals of beauty.

A true icon and an inspiration for creative expression amongst children for decades, the mention of Barbie immediately conjures up visions of how each one would dress up their Barbies in their own unique and quirky ways. With the movie set to hit screens later this week, here is one great Barbie-themed product that will definitely be a hit with your kids as it helps them explore and unleash their creativity – the Usha Janome – My Fab Barbie Sewing Machine.

Launched by Usha International, a leading player in the sewing machine industry, in association with Mattel Inc, the simple-to-use My Fab Barbie sewing machine is a perfect companion to inculcate the art of sewing in children. Parents and kids (8 years and above) can now enjoy co-creating a variety of things – bags, dresses, embellished wrist and hair bands, barbie dresses, and much more making it a unique gifting option that can be enjoyed by all. Now youngsters can imagine, express, create, and showcase their skills like never before!

My Fab Barbie comes with a Barbie sewing box, a 1/4-inch seam foot, and a gathering foot that helps the user in achieving professional style stitching for edge stitching and gathering function while making dresses, and a do-it-yourself dress (with instructions) for Barbie that can help kids get started on their sewing journey. Integrated light for enhanced vision, free arm circular stitching for simple movement of material, and a color-coded functional face plate for simple design Selection make My Fab Barbie safe and easy to use for children.

So, what are you waiting for? Now’s the time to gift a Usha Janome My Fab Barbie sewing machine to your little one to get them started in their creative journey and score many brownie points with them as well!