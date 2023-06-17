USIBC Awards the Global Leadership Award to Shyam S Bhartia and Hari S Bhartia of the Jubilant Bhartia Group

Washington D.C., June 17, 2023: The U.S. India Business Council (USIBC) presents the Global Leadership Award 2023 to Shyam S Bhartia, Founder and Chairman, of Jubilant Bhartia Group, and Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman, Jubilant Bhartia Group in recognition of their exemplary contribution towards strengthening U.S.-India partnership over the last three decades.

The award was presented by Chief Guest Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India’s Ambassador to the United States, at USIBC’s India Ideas Summit held at Washington D.C., USA on June 13, 2023.

Started in 2007, the annual Global Leadership Award by USIBC recognizes top corporate executives from India and the United States who have showcased extraordinary contributions, achievements, and commitments toward strengthening the US- India partnership. The previous winners of the Award include Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Group and Jim Taiclet, CEO and President, Lockheed Martin, Uday Kotak, CEO, Kotak Mahindra; Gautam Adani, Founder and Chairman, Adani Group; Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google; Jeff Bezos, Founder, Executive Chairman And Former President and CEO, Amazon; Adena Friedman, President and CEO, Nasdaq and Fred Smith, Founder and Chairman, FedEx Corporation.

Ambassador Atul Keshap, the President of USIBC, spoke on Shyam and Hari Bhartia’s achievements: “The Bhartia brothers have not only steered their conglomerate to impressive heights but have also etched an indelible mark on the Indian industrial landscape. Their story stands as a testament to the power of visionary leadership and the unique dynamism of family-run enterprises in India. Their saga of success serves as a beacon for aspiring entrepreneurs, illuminating the path from humble beginnings to global recognition. “ Speaking on the occasion, Shyam S Bhartia, Founder and Chairman, of Jubilant Bhartia Group, and Hari S Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman, of Jubilant Bhartia Group said, “We are honored and humbled to be recognized at this platform, which celebrates the strong connection between the world’s two largest democracies. India and the United States stand strong on several shared ideologies, and this will be a pivotal partnership in defining the coming decade. We want to thank USIBC for its commendable work toward building an economic and strategic partnership between India and the US. We will continue investing in the United States to build its pharmaceuticals manufacturing capacity, catering to its current and future medical needs.”

Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBC-TV 18, moderated an insightful panel discussion with Shyam S Bhartia and Hari S Bhartia on the summit theme- “Engaging India with Trust, Resilience and Growth”. During this session, the panelists spoke on how companies can scale up in India and the importance of providing value to consumers.

Headquartered in India, Jubilant Bhartia Group is a multi-sector conglomerate with operations worldwide. It has leadership in pharmaceuticals, chemicals, food services, proprietary novel drugs, auto, oilfield services, and aerospace consulting. The Group offers products and services across the pharmaceuticals value chain in the United States. It is present in the US through its businesses of Radiopharma, Allergy Immuno Therapy, Sterile Injectables & Non-sterile products, Generics, and Proprietary Novel Drugs. It has partnered with US brands like Domino’s, Dunkin’, Popeyes, Bell Helicopters, Textron Aviation, and Transocean to accelerate its presence in India.