Utah Gov. Visits Red Cat Holdings Subsidiary Teal Drones to Discuss State Support for Local Defense Industry

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Feb. 3, 2023, — Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a military technology company integrating robotic hardware and software to protect and support the warfighter, reports that Utah Gov. Spencer Cox recently toured the Salt Lake City HQ of Red Cat subsidiary Teal Drones.

The visit, which took place on Jan. 25, was designed to help educate the governor on Teal’s operations, the company’s impact on the national aerospace and defense industries, and the opportunities and challenges facing the local industries in Utah.

“We discussed ways in which the state can support our efforts across regulation and deployments,” said Teal Founder and CEO George Matus. “The sky is literally the limit for Teal, and we’re grateful for the governor’s interest in aiding the growth of our company and Utah’s broader aerospace and defense sector.”

Gov. Cox’s tour of Teal’s facilities included meet-and-greets with various department heads, enabling the governor to learn more about engineering, testing, manufacturing, supply chain, and compliance for Teal’s military-grade drone products.

“For far too long, we have ceded the building of drones to China and other places,” said Gov. Cox. “We are bringing that back and Utah is at the center of that. Teal is an incredible company that is making a difference with defense-focused drones.”

Teal is certified as “Blue UAS,” a designation awarded to select manufacturers authorized to provide equipment to the U.S. military. Teal is also one of only three drone manufacturers invited to participate in the U.S. Army’s Short Range Reconnaissance Tranche 2 (SRR T2). The SRR T2 program seeks to deliver a portable small uncrewed aerial system (sUAS) that can be used by army platoons for surveillance and reconnaissance duties, as well as to improve situational awareness.

Gov. Cox’s visit to Teal HQ was organized by the newly created Utah Aerospace and Defense Association (UADA), of which the governor is a strong supporter. UADA was established in 2022 to solve challenges associated with innovation, entrepreneurship, workforce development, and supply chains for companies in the aerospace and defense industries. According to its website, UADA is working with the governor’s office, the Utah System of Higher Education, and industry leaders in “Building the World’s Premier Ecosystem for Aerospace & Defense Companies in Utah.”

“Teal is deepening its relationship with UADA to help accelerate the rebuilding of America’s defense industrial base, specifically for drones,” said Matus. “UADA has expressed its support for our company and we look forward to a continued relationship with the association and the governor’s office.”