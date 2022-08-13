Utkarsh Classes held a blood donation drive and promoted the use of helmets to improve road safety; donates 44 vehicles

New Delhi, 13 Aug 2022: To commemorate the 44th birthday of Utkarsh Classes’ CEO, Dr. Nirmal Gehlot, the ed-tech firm organised a blood donation camp at Adarsh Vidya Mandir, Keshav Complex, Kamla Nehru Nagar in Jodhpur. At the camp, Dr. Gehlot provided helmets to all the donors to promote helmet use among two-wheeler commuters. In addition, he donated 14 mobile health vans and 30 eco-friendly scooters to Seva Bharti, Rajasthan Vanvasi Kalyan Parishad and several other non-governmental organizations and other social workers.

“I am particularly passionate about two issues: blood donation and driving safety. I am pleased that the goal of roughly 4000-5000 units of blood has been achieved. The helmets given to the contributors will serve to emphasise the need of driving safely. Utkarsh is considering ways to give back to society in addition to its responsibility for training and moulding future thinking leaders. This is a modest effort to give back to society and disseminate a social message,” said Dr. Gehlot.

The state of Rajasthan reported 21,743 traffic accidents in 2018. Out of these, 10,320 people died and 21,547 suffered severe injuries. This information is sufficient to show why the state needs to improve road safety and helmet use. Additionally, blood donation aids in the emergency saving of countless lives.

Dr. Nirmal Gehlot established Utkarsh Classes in 2002, making it a pioneer in the field. It is a bootstrapped ed-tech company that keeps its competitive advantage by embracing novel ideas and a technology-driven strategy. Over 1,200 people work for it at the moment, including 170 instructors from various fields, and over 20 million people use its online and offline platforms, learning app, and YouTube channel.

Utkarsh provides online and offline learning modes for central and state government exams, all-India competitive exams such as IIT-JEE, NEET, and CLAT, and school education for classes 6th to 12th, CBSE, and eight state boards. It also specializes in all-India and state-level government tests for IAS, banking, defence services, state Public Service Commission, and teaching exams.