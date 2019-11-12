Vaishali/ Ghaziabad: Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, inaugurated a new and fully dedicated Oncology Tower today. The state-of-the-art building (MICC Tower II) was inaugurated by MOS for Road Transport and Highways and MP Ghaziabad, Hon’ble General V K Singh in the presence of other dignitaries.

With this new facility, Max Healthcare has added another milestone in its journey towards providing best-in-class healthcare services in the field of oncology to its patients. Gracing the event with their presence were Mr.Abhay Soi, Chairman, Max Healthcare, Dr. Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman, Max Institute of Cancer Care, senior oncologists, members from Max senior leadership and representatives from Ghaziabad administration.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Abhay Soi, Chairman, Max Healthcare, reaffirmed that, “With the commencement of operations at Max Oncology Tower, we wish to strengthen our commitment towards cancer treatment and research at Max Healthcare. We would combine our clinical strength with the top research institutions in India and on the world stage to lead cancer research efforts. In Vaishali alone, we have over 50 cancer specialists providing the most specialized treatment in a very comprehensive manner. We have introduced the Disease Management Groups as well as invested in advanced technologies for comprehensive treatment of cancer patients.

Dr. Harit Chaturvedi, Chairman – Max Institute of Cancer Care, Max Super Speciality Hospital, commented, ‘our focus on DMG based clinical practice with best technology and processes to improve experience for patients and doctors helps us attract the best professionals. Our DMG based tumour boards are already adding a healthy dimension to the level of planning for each treatment. Also, the dedicated wing for women will offer specialised care, quick diagnosis and staging, and, personalised service to females of all age and backgrounds. We have ensured that close to 95% hospital staff on this floor is women. Incidence of cancer is growing across India and it is crucial for us to fight the challenge comprehensively. We have a launched a campaign on Lung Cancer, the most lethal of all cancers, with focus on mass awareness, early diagnosis and specialised treatment. We’ll prepare similar strategies for other cancers and continuously evolve our cancer crusade’.

Col. HS Chehal, Senior Director and Chief Operating Officer – Cluster 2, Max Healthcare, commented,“Max Healthcare has been at the forefront of cancer treatment across North India for over a decade. We take pride in our dedicated teams of clinicians and the state of the art infrastructure and medical facilities. This dedicated tower at Vaishali adds to our combined Oncology strength and we are sure that patients from across Delhi NCR and neighbouring cities and towns will benefit immensely.”

With the new ‘Disease Management Groups’ based approach, the oncology team of Max Healthcare is all set to provide comprehensive and optimal care for management of cancer. Owing to their specialized and targeted approach, these DMGs are dedicated to specific kinds of cancer and are better equipped to diagnose and offer customized and advanced care to the patient. Such an approach also ensures inclusivity and enables second opinions within the system, making the procedure intensive and effective at the same time.

As per Indian Council of Medical Research data, India will have over 17.3 lakh cancer cases by 2020 — a doubling of cases in 25 years. It may see over 8.8 lakh deaths due to the disease, with only 12.5 per cent of the patients receiving treatment in early stages.Breast cancer, cervical cancer, oral cancer, and lung cancer together constitute 41 per cent of cancer burden in India.In India, there are 450,000 follow-up patients every year and the annual registration of new patients in India is 50,000, with limited oncology specialists.

With state of the art technology, specialized clinical approach and best in class diagnostic abilities, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali is well equipped to spot even the most menial forms of cancer and at the same time, treat the most advanced cases. Over the past years, the hospital has been actively working towards ensuring international standard healthcare facilities across the region. Max Healthcare has held numerous awareness camps, health-camps and OPDs for the residents across North India.