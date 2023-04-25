Uttarakhand witnesses massive cleanup drive on international earth day by Tripp cool team

25th, April, 2023: On the occasion of International Earth Day, more than 50 volunteers gathered to clean the forest in the Haldwani region of Uttarakhand on April 22, Saturday. The drive was conducted to create awareness and honour Mother Earth by the famous beverage brand Tripp Cool.

Several volunteers, full of energy and enthusiasm, cleaned up around 200 kg of plastic from the Haira Khan roads and forest near it. Following the cleanup drive, Team Tripp Cool also conducted a plantation drive where they planted 200 saplings near the Tripp Cool factory. Several local politicians and socialites also became part of this drive for a good cause. This initiative was planned and mainly executed by Raghav Bhutiyani, CEO Tripp Cool, and was also helped by Kumaon Yogashala and social worker Shubham Dharamsatu.

According to Tripp Cool, the aim of this clean-up and plantation activity was to create awareness among the local communities regarding the hazards of plastic usage and its impact on the forest. They also wanted to involve people in planting trees and create a sense of celebration for our earth, which they fully achieved through this drive.