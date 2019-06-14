Chennai: Allu Sidhardha and Adithyaa DK of Ramaiah Institute of Technology won Rs. 1 lakh as prize money after winning “V-Guard Big Idea Design and Tech Contest 2019”. Engineering students across India took part in the contest whose theme was: ‘How can V-Guard delight its consumers with thoughtful appliances that enable cooking to become an enjoyable chore, bringing home a better tomorrow.’ The contest challenged the participants to develop ideas on smart and intelligent products that define modern kitchen spaces

V-Guard’s Big Idea Contest was conceptualized with an objective of Innovation being the driving force in anything and everything the brand sets out to do. The contest witnessed entries from engineering colleges all over India with amazing ideas pouring in, supported by protypes and great design diagrams.

Participants were invited to breathe life into the theme with insightful ideas, fitting the strategy of V-Guard. And after a rigorous selection process, 13 teams have been shortlisted for the recommendation of a creative and comprehensive design and technology idea for the growth of V-Guard Industries.

A jury comprising of eminent professionals selected the winners after final presentation on 10th of June 2019. The five-member Jury Committee headed by Dr. George Sleeba (Executive Director- Kochouseph Chittilappilly Foundation) and comprise of Mr. Narender Singh Negi, Vice President – R&D (Electronics); Mr. Mohammed Tanveer, Sr. GM -New Product Development; Mr. James M Varghese, GM – R&D (Industrial Design); and Mr. Prasad Teni, Sr.GM – Home Appliances. The ideas put forth were judged on parameters such as ingenuity, practicality of application, feasibility, simplicity and the positive impact it can have on V-Guard’s business, its consumers and the world in general.

Shri. Mithun Chittilappilly, MD, V-Guard Industries was the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony and Shr. V Ramachandran presided over the function. Winners were awarded cash prizes worth Rs. 1 lakh, Rs. 50 ,000, Rs. 25,000 for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions respectively along with trophies and certificates of appreciation.