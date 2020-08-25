V Guard ties up with Bajaj Finserv for consumer finance

Chennai: Opening a hassle-free finance option for consumers during this Onam season, India’s leading consumer electrical and electronics major V-Guard Industries has partnered with Bajaj Finance Retail EMI (REMI) Cards offering affordable finance options for consumer purchases in retail outlets. Under this attractive finance scheme, customers can make purchases from Rs 3,000 and above. The eligible products include V-Guard’s electric water heaters, solar water heaters, digital UPS, fans, Voltage Stabilizers, and air coolers.

It is for the first time that V Guard Stabilizers & Fans are being made available under Consumer Finance through this tie-up. The scheme is applicable for purchases in select outlets where it is being rolled out initially.

“Consumers always want the best of the products and we are committed to making these products easily accessible to them. With this tie-up V-Guard is reaching out to consumers by providing convenient finance options which will help them with a purchase during this challenging period,” said Mr M. V. Muralidharan, Vice President- Marketing, V-Guard Industries Ltd.

With BFL REMI Cards’ wide network in Kerala, consumers across cities can simply make purchases using their BFL REMI card just by swiping it at the outlet without going through the long documentation process. Consumers can also have easy access to information about the process and availability of V-Guard products by logging into BFL REMI Mobile app.