V.I.P Industries Limited launches ‘VIP Lounge’ in Muzaffarpur

India’s leading luggage brand, V.I.P Industries announced the launch of its third exclusive brand outlet-in Muzaffarpur. With an approximate of 2500 square feet area, it is the largest store in Eastern India. The loungewill sell the latest styles of trolleys, handbags, backpacks and luggage bags from VIP, Carlton, Skybags, Caprese& Aristocrat.

Opened in front of Moti Jheel, the VIP Lounge is a one-of-a-kind destination luggage store. The grand opening was a testament to the fact that this store is indeed a ‘gift’ to Muzaffarpur. The store was launched at the hands of Mr. Amiya Prakash, Head Retail, VIP Industries.

Present in India for more than four decades V.I.P Industries is known for the quality and durability of its products that have been used by generations. The company has over 250 company-managed stores and around 300 franchise stores present all over the country. Additionally, the company also works with over 1500 multi-brand dealer & 3000 plus multi brand retailers, ensuring mass sales of products across its portfolio.

Talking about the launch of its 3rd exclusive store in Muzaffarpur, Mr. Sudip Ghose, Sr. Vice President – Marketing, Sales & Service, V.I.P Industries Limited says, “We are extremely delighted to expand our existing footprint in Muzaffarpur, which is one of the key markets for our brand; contributing significantly to our growth. Our wish is to serve people from all segments with the variety of offerings that constitutes VIP Industries. This store takes our vision forward by one step. We hope to open many more VIP lounges in the years ahead.”