Vaani Kapoor becomes the Brand Ambassador for Zeya By Kundan

With great pride and honour ZEYA By Kundan officially announced Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor as their Brand Ambassador. The Light-weight & Budget-friendly gold jewellery in 22KT and 18KT is crafted with European cubic zirconia which gives you an every-day wear a new ‘Sparkle’.

Zeya By Kundan is a sister concern of Kundan Refinery which is one of the India’s largest gold refinery in private sector. The high quality of gold used for creating intricate designs at ZEYA By Kundan which comes directly from the refinery, customers can be assured of the 100% purity of the jewellery they are buying.

The chic and stylish designs aims to bring out a voguish experience with an affordable gold jewellery is a treat for its customers across India. The brand Zeya By Kundan ensures comfort buying at modest rates, the exclusive designs are available at their standalone stores as well as easily accessible at www.zeya.co.in

Zeya By Kundan’s strategic association with Vaani Kapoor will enable the company to create high decibel visibility and connect with its target customers. With the festivities around the corner, Vidit Garg, Director, Kundan Group and Vaani Kapoor are together working on ushering the traditional essence with a modern twist for the brand that will definitely leave you spellbound. This fruitful association will help target consumers across the nation and gives Zeya By Kundan the opportunity to engage with the fans of Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor.

Vaani Kapoor has always been the talk of the town because of her unique fashion statement. She has inspired many with her acting skills and received huge recognition for the same. She is the perfect choice for the brand Zeya By Kundan.

Jewellery is an unspoken language, and the language is called Love is what every woman needs. Zeya By Kundan is a perfect amalgamation of traditional designs with a modern twist. Each jewellery piece is uniquely crafted with love for a ‘New-You’. The plethora of designs at Zeya By Kundan cuddles exquisite jewellery pieces ranging from a bracelet to earrings, nose- ring to teen jewellery, office wear, Tanmaniya to pendants, party wear Necklaces to traditional necklaces, statement rings to causal rings, Bangles and so on.

Speaking on the occasion- Vidit Garg, Director, Zeya By Kundan says, “ Jewellery are a direct way to heart that adds sparkle to your personality especially when you are getting your favourite jewellery piece at an affordable price. We are excited to have Actor Vaani Kapoor as our brand ambassador. She is a perfect fit to be the face of the brand. She is glamorous, free spirited, joyful, fashionable, traditional yet modern, Just the way our jewellery is. We design for each and every occasion, Our designs are an expression of what one truly needs. As they say cherry on the cake, the same way Vaani is the oomph factor to the brand. She is indeed very beautiful, and I believe she will make our gold jewellery look even more charming when she wears it”.

“I believe everyday is festive if you are happy. I am elated to be a part of the brand -Zeya By Kundan, It is truly a dreamland of Gold jewellery designs that serves different occasions, needs and desires. Kudos to Vidit Garg for bringing out the amazingly priced collection which is rare to find in the market. The designs are flawless, perfectly designed for the modern women.” Bollywood star Vaani Kapoor adds.

Haresh Nayak, MD, The Story Lab – a dentsu company adds, “Kundan Group has been one of the initial clients for us and we are happy to be part of their journey and continue to contribute to their growth story. Given the challenges of the category and brand needs, we used our proprietary tool Star Matrix to recommend the best suited name Actor Vaani Kapoor to represent the jewellery brand -Zeya By Kundan. We feel that Vaani’s fashion statement perfectly complements the Jewellery designs which are trendy yet Indian. We are confident this association will be casted in gold.”