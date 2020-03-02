Vaastu exponent Dr Veeramaneni, conferred the ‘Best Vastu Consultant & Trainer Award’

Hyderabad: City based renowned Vaastu exponent, Dr Venugopal Rao Veeramaneni, was conferred the ‘Best Vastu Consultant & Trainer Award’ at the prestigious Ace Business Awards Night, held at Bangalore, yesterday night. The award was presented to Dr Venugopal Rao, by the charming Bollywood Diva Karishma Kapoor, at a glittering ceremony attended by among others Cricketer Srishanth and Actress and Model Shamita Shetty and who’s who from the corporate world and entrepreneurs.

About Dr V R Veeramaneni

A pharma scientist with a Ph.D., in Chemistry, Dr V R Veeramaneni, had great interest in Astrology and used to practice it more as a passion right from his childhood. Parallel to his career as a research scientist, he carried out indepth study and extensive research of Astrology and Vaastu and gained mastery over both of them. This relentless pursuit guided him to earn two more Ph.Ds, one in Astrology and another in Vaastu and also the rare distinction of holding three doctorates by an individual. The scientific approach he adopts in practicing these two sciences made him popular and gained him several patrons from all echelons of the society, which led to him devoting his full time for Astrology and Vaastu. Dr Veeramaneni’s immense popularity can be gauged from the fact that he is the recipient of over 30 national / international awards & titles.