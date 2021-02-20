“Vaccinate with Love (Dedicated to Dr. Osterholm)” Receives Doctor’s Recommendation to be an Official Vaccination Anthem

Member of President Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board and Director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy, Dr. Michael Osterholm, Muses Over Peter Lake’s New Release on the Osterholm Update: COVID-19 podcast. He voiced that “The message Peter has in this song is just inspiring. In fact, I wish it would become an anthem for getting people vaccinated.”

New York, NY : This week the Osterholm Update: COVID-19 podcast featured singer Peter Lake’s new release, “Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated to Dr. Osterholm).” Dr. Michael Osterholm expressed genuine appreciation for both the artist and the song. He voiced that “The message Peter has in this song is just inspiring. In fact, I wish it would become an anthem for getting people vaccinated.”

“Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated to Dr. Osterholm)” is definitely anthem material. Besides being catchy, the song’s simple message is extremely important and timely. Dr. Osterholm also stated, “So let this be the reason to share with people why to get vaccinated. It’s all about vaccinating with love, with the hope it inspires all of us to know a day when we can all get vaccinated with all of our doses and the fact that we can bring this terrible terrible pandemic under control.”

“Vaccinate With Love (Dedicated To Dr. Osterholm)” is available on Spotify, YouTube, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tencent Music, Deezer, Tidal, and Pandora.

100% of the song’s streaming royalties go to the Frontline Families Fund.

The Frontline Families Fund was created by the Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation in partnership with Dr. Michael Osterholm. Other partners in the fund are Scholarship America for administration of post-secondary scholarships through the fund, and The Brave of Heart Fund to collaborate in making relief grants to families. This organization provides financial support to families of frontline healthcare workers who have lost their lives to COVID-19.