Ludhiana: A COVID-19 vaccination camp at Omaxe Royal Residency at Pakhowal Road was organized by the Government of Punjab, Labor Department and Health Department at the Omaxe Club for construction workers aged above 18 years.

The camp was inaugurated by MLA Kuldeep Vaid in the presence of DC Varinder Kumar Sharma, Civil Surgeon Dr. Kiran Gill, Chairman Punjab Youth Development Board Sukhwinder Singh Bindra, IPS J Allan Chezian, District Immunization Officer Dr Punit Juneja and SMO Dr Sandeep Kaur Done in the presence.

Given the epidemic, the Omaxe Group is running a vaccination campaign to help the workers fight the epidemic. In addition, the team of doctors advised workers to be more aware and careful to avoid the epidemic. On the occasion, Dr. Monika Kataria, Dr. Surjit K. Garg, Health Department Team, Facilitation Plus and Construction Team Omaxe, S. Jagjit Singh Assistant Labor Commissioner etc., were present in the camp.