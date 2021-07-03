Vaccination Drive in the heart of Gurugram at Huda City Centre (Metro Station) from 1st July ‘21 onwards

Gurugram, 03 July, 2021: A free vaccination drive has been inaugurated at the heart of Gurugram, Huda City Centre (Metro Station) from 1st July 2021 onwards. This will be a permanent walk-in facility for the common people above the age of 18 and 250 doses of Covishield will be administered on a daily basis free of cost. This daily vaccine camp has been set up between 9 am to 5 pm and will provide 200 slots for the 1st dose and 50 slots for the 2nd dose on a first-come, first-served basis.

The vaccination camp is providing for an end to end facility right from easy registration, a Covishield vaccination area and a post vaccination observation area with certified medical staff and ambulance service available on standby. All of this in an air conditioned congenial environment utilising the existing common hallway in the food court area of Huda City Centre.

As part of its CSR initiative, under the directorship of Karanpal Singh, both Kamal Sponge Steel And Power Limited (KSSPL) & Hunch Circle Private Limited (The Circle.Work) are helping the Health department of Gurgaon to bring about this free vaccination camp and encouraging more and more people to get vaccinated and steer clear of a third wave.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram, said “On the occasion of Doctor’s day, we have announced a first-of-its kind initiative across India in Gurugram by setting up this permanent walk-in camp at Huda City center in partnership with DMRC. This camp will also serve as a centre of excellence, where trained medical professionals will administer doses to people in a safe and sound environment to encourage more vaccinations. We have a current capacity of 250 doses and will look at expanding this in the coming time.”