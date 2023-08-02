Vadehra Art Gallery presents Sapnon Ki Udaan curated by Vicky Roy

New Delhi, 02 August 2023: The Vadehra Art Gallery presents a photography exhibition, Sapno ki udaan curated by Vicky Roy, a young acclaimed photographer and a Forbes 30 under 30 Asia recipient. The exhibition, organized to support the work of Salaam Baalak Trust, aims to shed light on the work of shelter homes and the opportunities they provide to street children.

While Vicky Roy, Sanjay Kumar, and Rasil Khan focus on candid shots capturing the emotions, hardships, and courage etched on the faces of vulnerable street children. Each portrait serves as a window into their unique stories and struggles, showcasing their resilience in the face of adversity.

In contrast, the works by Saina Munjal bring out the transformation and support offered by Salaam Baalak Trust thereby, emphasizing the significance of education and nurturing. Saina’s short film highlights compassionate care, moments of hope and dreams beyond imagination, the healing power of creativity, and uplifting success stories.

As visitors immerse themselves in the compelling stories portrayed in the exhibit, they are invited to contribute to the cause and support Salaam Baalak Trust in its noble mission.

Note on the Artists:

Saina Munjal

Saina Munjal is a high school student at Malvern College UK, with a prior education at The Shri Ram School. From a young age of 6, she has been passionate about photography, which she is currently studying as a subject in her A levels. She enjoys street photography the most but recently forayed into the realms of portraiture and studio photography as well. Looking ahead, Saina aspires to pursue psychology and social sciences in college. Alongside her academic interests, she finds joy in theatre, filmmaking, and music, and is a trained Kathak dancer. As an intern and volunteer at Salaam Baalak Trust, Saina has been using her photographic skills to raise funds for the organization.

Sanjay Kumar

An alumni of Salaam Baalak Trust, in the past 11 years of his Photography career, Sanjay has shot Portraits for NGO Salaam Baalak Trust, Udyan Care, Teach by Media, and many more. He has assisted renowned photographers and worked as a commercial photographer for e-commerce portals and Fashion Brands across India. He specializes in Commercial & Portrait Photography.

Featured here is some of his works of children on the street. Sanjay loves creating stories with his images, capturing the right amount of emotion, and playing with black and whites.

Rasil Khan

Rasil studied photography at Triveni Kala Sangam and is currently working as a freelance photographer. As an alumni of Salaam Baalak trust, Rasil is currently working as a videographer and video content creator at FIED IIM Kashipur.

Vicky Roy

Originally from West Bengal, Vicky Roy ran away from his home and started working as a rag picker at the New Delhi Railway Station, before he was rehabilitated by the Salaam Baalak Trust, Delhi. He studied photography at Triveni Kala Sangam and then apprenticed under Anay Mann. In 2007, he held his first solo exhibition titled, “Street Dream” at India Habitat Centre; supported by the British High Commission.

In 2008 he was selected by the US-based Maybach Foundation to photo document the reconstruction of the World Trade Center in New York. As part of the program, he undertook a course in documentary photography at the International Center for Photography, New York. His first monograph ‘Home Street Home’ published by the Nazar Foundation released at the second edition of the Delhi Photo Festival (Sept-Oct, 2013) and he was awarded the MIT Media Fellowship in 2014. He was a part of the Forbes Asia 30 under 30 list in 2016.

The exhibition, “Sapnon ki Udaan” showcases his works of street children conducting their daily activities at train stations from his series “Street Dreams.” Vicky knows how tough street life is, yet his lens focuses on capturing the shining optimism and dreams of the children.