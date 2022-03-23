Vahak collaborates with MediBuddy to support 8 lakh plus truck owners pan India with free doctor consultations 24*7

India, 23rd March 2022: Vahak, India’s largest online marketplace for loads and lorries has joined hands with MediBuddy for a noble endeavor, to provide 8 lakh+ truck owners across India with access to free online doctor consultations. This will enable them to access primary consultation for all their healthcare needs 24×7 on MediBuddy, India’s largest digital healthcare platform. This collaboration is the first of its kind and aims to provide truck drivers with quick and free access to reliable doctor consultations.

Vahak and MediBuddy are cognizant of the demanding work schedules of truck owners in India which require them to work around unstable and hectic timings. Truck owners often make deliveries from one location to another without taking a minute’s rest, thereby being unable to prioritize their health needs.



Vahak’s extensive network and easily accessible platform will make it possible to reach out to truck owners and enable them to get consultation anytime, anywhere. MediBuddy is supporting this with an easy interface that will make the entire process user-friendly and streamlined for truck owners. They can thus easily avail doctor consultations to address any health concerns that may arise while on the move.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Karan Shaha, CEO and Co-Founder, Vahak, said “Working for the betterment and convenience of truck owners and the entire community will always be Vahak’s primary motto. This is also true of their health. Their work hours are grueling, the terrains are remote and often arduous to travel through. They have limited access to basic amenities and health often takes a backseat. We are extremely delighted to have partnered with MediBuddy to enable lakhs of truck owners across India free access to general consultations around the clock. This initiative would be extremely beneficial in taking care of their wellbeing.”

Commenting on the same, Mr. Satish Kannan, Co-founder & CEO, MediBuddy, said “We are delighted and privileged to have partnered with Vahak to bring forth this initiative. Truck owners often have little time to look after their health needs since they are mostly on the roads. We are happy to be their health partner while they are trying to meet their work deadlines. At MediBuddy, our constant endeavor has been to make healthcare more accessible for Indians across the country. We are elated that this initiative would be helpful to so many truck owners across India working relentlessly to make sure the supply chain functions and businesses are able to run smoothly.”

Vahak’s online network is built on the back of cutting-edge technology. The company has a PAN-India live transport marketplace, accessible on both mobile and web, for load and lorry booking. The app enables customers to directly connect with trusted transporters and truck owners across India and book trucks, trailers, and loads online. The smartphone app-based platform is 100% free to use and Vahak doesn’t charge any commission on bookings. With an ever-expanding network of more than 8 lakh truckers covering 12000+ locations across the country, the platform is growing at over 100% quarterly, and already manages more than 10,000+ daily active loads & lorries.

MediBuddy, which is at the forefront of India’s digital healthcare transformation was instrumental in helping several millions with their healthcare needs during the Covid-19 pandemic by providing 24×7 online specialist doctor consultations, home delivery of medicines, Covid tests at home, Covid vaccination camps and home isolation support among other services.

The digital healthcare platform recently announced that they had roped in Amitabh Bachchan as their brand ambassador to further accelerate their penetration in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. MediBuddy aims to provide every Indian household with the finest healthcare system for not just a better tomorrow but also a healthier one.