Vahak introduces #ProfitSeYaari festive offers for shippers & carriers this Diwali

Jaipur, October 14, 2022: Vahak, India’s most trusted transport community, today announced the launch of #ProfitSeYaari festive offers that can be availed by users on its Mobile App and Web site for load and lorry bookings done till October 31, 2022.

Announcing the launch, Karan Shaha, CEO, and Co-founder of Vahak, said, “Post the pandemic, this festive season is one of the busiest times for all transport sector players. With the exponential growth in online shopping, many transport businesses are witnessing more truckloads, stricter deadlines, longer hauls, and extra work to get timely return loads. This is where Vahak has stepped in to simplify operations for both ends of the spectrum. With the new festive offers, we are maximising profits for transport ecosystem players during the peak demand season.”

This October, shippers – transporters, agents, and brokers – completing load bookings via Vahak payments will get flat 4% cash back, while carriers, including lorry owners and truckers, will get 2% Vahak Rewards on top of load booking payments received on the app.

Detailing the offers, Karan, says, “Vahak is fast becoming a one-stop-shop for the Indian logistics sector, providing a conducive trusted ecosystem for both shippers and carriers. Ahead of the festive season, we have brought these interesting offers centred around the needs of the Indian trucking community.”

Bengaluru-based Vahak is India’s largest open and free transport community platform backed by AI that has seen 1.8M+ company sign-ups, 1.7M combined loads, and lorries postings. Over 1.8M truckers have done over $400M of load/lorry bookings on the community platform, delivering to 15,000+ pin codes in India. This digital community is enabling direct connections between all logistics players, fostering India’s largest ecosystem of transport SMEs and lorry owners.