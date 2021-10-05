Vahak Showcases the Future of Transportation in New Digital Campaign featuring TV actors Rohitash Gaud and Shivaji Satam

Bangalore, 5th October 2021: Vahak, India’s fastest growing online transport marketplace for road transport businesses and individual commercial vehicle owners (Trucks, Trailers, Containers, Hyva, LCVs), has unveiled a high-impact video campaign to showcase the transformation of the logistics sector in India via technology. The video features two prominent faces from the acting world: Rohitash Gaud, lead actor from the popular sitcom Bhabhi ji Ghar Par Hain and Shivaji Satam of the ACP Pradyuman fame from CID.

The engaging and informative campaign aims to spread awareness among millions of truckers and transport companies across India. Due to their small scale of operations and lack of technical knowledge, the majority of the Indian truckers have remained disconnected from the benefits of digital technology for their business. The pandemic has made operations even more challenging as they mostly relied on in-person engagements with transporters and agents while they waited with their trucks parked on roads. It showcases how truckers using the app no longer need to rely on outdated processes like using directories or spending hours calling their contacts for finding loads.

Vahak’s online network is built on the back of cutting-edge technology. The company doesn’t own or operate its own fleets, but uses an auction marketplace app which allows customers to directly connect with trusted transporters and truck owners across India and book trucks and loads within a few minutes. They also help transporters create an online brand for their business, generate leads by leveraging a pan-India network, and increase their revenue generation by enabling them to run their vehicles for most days in a month.

In the first ad starring Rohitash Gaud as the truck driver, he is mocked by fellow truckers initially about his demand to get things done his way. However, he then proceeds to leave them in awe when he explains how the Vahak app lets him find the loading material of his choice on his preferred routes, along with easing the tension of having to find return loads.

Talking about the ad campaign, Mr Karan Shaha, co-founder and CEO of Vahak said, “Most of the Indian truckers are disconnected from the benefits offered by technology due to their small scale of operations, lack of technical knowledge and aversion towards digital channels. The pandemic has made this even more challenging as they mostly relied on in-person engagements with transporters and agents while they waited with their trucks staying idle. Vahak’s holistic online marketplace platform solves for this since it is a game-changer for the truckers and transporters. This feature-rich app has levelled the playing field among large organized transporters and small & medium transporters as well as single truck owners as it gives them the same access to cutting-edge technology. We are already India’s most preferred online marketplace for loads and lorries, and this campaign will further the awareness and reach of the Vahak platform.”