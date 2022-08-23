Vaishnavi Group Leases 700,000 Sq Ft to Smartworks

Bengaluru, August 2022: Vaishnavi Group, one of the top real estate companies in Bengaluru, has leased 700,000 sq. ft. to Smartworks in Vaishnavi Tech Park. This is the single largest flex office transaction in the country. The 50% pre-booked 9000+ seat center will be operational in the final quarter of 2022.

Vaishnavi Tech Park is a multi-functional IT and Business Park with a contemporary design which has been built using global offsite precast construction technology. Vaishnavi Tech Park has been developed on a land parcel of 5.6 acres and has a total leasable area of 7 lakh sq. ft. Designed for IGBC platinum certification, the building is energy efficient as it significantly optimizes the operational expenditure.

Speaking about this transaction, Mr. C N Govindaraju, Chairman & Managing Director, Vaishnavi Group said, “Vaishnavi Group has been developing commercial spaces for over two decades now and we have leased out 1.5 million sq. ft. in the last year to many marquee clients from a cross-section of organizations and government bodies. Smartworks has recently leased out 7 lakh sq. ft. at Vaishnavi Tech Park, which is the single largest managed office space transaction in the country.”

According to market sources, Vaishnavi has recently leased out spaces to Navi, Cloudera, Cash Free, Yubi, Zetwerk and the Consulate General of Italy in Bengaluru, amongst others.

Strategically located next to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), close to the Sarjapur Junction, Vaishnavi Tech Park offers excellent connectivity to the upcoming Bellandur Metro Station and hotels such as Novotel, Double Tree Suites by Hilton and Fairfield by Marriott making it a vibrant business destination. Designed keeping workspace wellness in mind, Vaishnavi Tech Park is also equipped with a food court, amphitheatre, outdoor sporting zones, futsal court, gymnasium and F&B and retail zones.